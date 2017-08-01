Drake's dad dropped a sexy music video — and the internet is digging it

Derek Lawrence
August 01, 2017 at 06:23 PM EDT

Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham, is back with a sexy new music video.

Almost a year after first teasing his R&B single “Kinda Crazy,” the elder Graham has released the accompanying video, which conjures up memories of ’90s music videos with plenty of smoke, a long white suit, and a throne-like chair.

The song and Drake’s dad have gotten more than “Fake Love” from the Grammy-winning rapper, who featured both in his new ad for Virginia Black Whiskey.

“Kinda Crazy” has been met mostly with positive reactions on the internet, with Twitter users calling it “smooth as hell” and “fire.”

Watch the video above and see some reactions below.

https://twitter.com/_/status/892488210085015553

