Ryan Adams lashes out at the Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr., Julian Casablancas

Singer-songwriter Ryan Adams blasted garage rockers and erstwhile associates the Strokes on social media Monday, insulting guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. and frontman Julian Casablancas.

Of the former, Adams tweeted, “[Albert] Hammond is a more horrible songwriter than his dad. If that’s possible. It rains in Sthtrn CA & washes out the dirt.” (Hammond’s father is a musician in his own right.)

Adams signed the tweet, “As you were RA x,” an apparent nod to Liam Gallagher, a fellow outspoken musician.

Adams subsequently tweeted about Casablancas being “strung out on lasagna” and referred to “Last Impressions of Actual Songs,” an apparent shot at the Strokes’ 2006 album First Impressions of Earth.

Representatives for Adams declined to comment on the tweets, and reps for Hammond and Casablancas did not immediately respond to request for comment.

While the precise motivation behind Adams’ tweets was unclear, the outburst came in the wake of the release of Lizzy Goodman’s book Meet Me in the Bathroom: Rebirth and Rock and Roll in New York City, 2001–2011, which depicts the trio’s relationship as rather contentious.

“I remember Julian threatening to beat Ryan up if he hung out with me, as a protective thing,” Hammond is quoted as saying in the book. “He’d heard that Ryan would come and give me heroin, so he was just like, ‘If you come to my apartment again with heroin, I’m going to kick your ass.’ I hadn’t really been doing it in baggie form until Ryan showed up. He was definitely a bad influence.”

Casablancas reportedly said, “Did I specifically tell Ryan to stay away from Albert? I can’t remember the details, to be honest. I think heroin just kind of crosses a line. It can take a person’s soul away. So it’s like if someone is trying to give your friend a lobotomy — you’re gonna step in.”

In the book, Adams refuted that characterization. “That’s so sad, because Albert and I were friends,” he said. “If anything, I really felt like I had an eye on him in a way that they never did. I was around, and we actually spent time together. He would show me his songs. It was like, ‘No one ever listens to my music, but do you want to hear it?’ I would be like, ‘F— yeah!’ I loved him so deeply. I would never ever have given him a bag of heroin. I remember being incredibly worried about him, even after I continued to do speedballs.”

Read Adams’ tweets (some of which contain profanity) below.