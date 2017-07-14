New Music Friday: 21 releases to hear now

Every Friday, artists drop anticipated albums, surprise singles, and hyped collaborations. As part of New Music Friday, EW's music team chooses some of the essential new tunes. From the second single off Kesha's upcoming album to Selena Gomez's collaboration with Gucci Mane, here are the week's most noteworthy releases. Got Spotify? Stream all of EW's picks by following our playlist (embedded below) for this week.

Kesha feat. the Dap-Kings Horns, "Woman"

Completely reinventing your sound while still appealing to long-time fans is a mammoth task for any artist, but Kesha pulls it off with surprising ease on the latest taste from her upcoming album, Rainbow. She swaps glittery synths of her dollar-sign days for a horn section from the Dap-Kings, but the attitude and spirit pick up right where she left off with her last album. The party don't start till "Woman" comes on. —Nolan Feeney

Selena Gomez feat. Gucci Mane, "Fetish"

After traveling to the ‘70s with the Talking Heads-sampling "Bad Liar," Gomez is back in the present and back to making the kind of breathy, slinky sex jams that were all over 2015's Revival. It's almost like she's been hanging out with the Weeknd or something. —N.F.

Lana Del Rey, "Summer Bummer" (feat. A$AP Rocky & Plaayboi Carti) and "Groupie Love" (feat. A$AP Rocky)

Lana's got a cure for your summertime sadness, and this time she's doubling the dosage: Feast your ears on a pair of songs that reunite her with her "National Anthem" costar A$AP Rocky. "Summer Bummer" takes her to the trap with a spare hip-hop beat, while "Groupie Love" takes her the clouds with all her trademark dreamy vocals. —N.F.

Billie Eilish, "COPYCAT"

If Lana's new tunes are a little too sleepy for you, let Billie Eilish keep you on your toes with this alluring single: "COPYCAT" has all the brooding ambiance and cool-side-of-the-pillow harmonies of the artists she's sometimes compared to, but it boasts a grimy twist in the chorus that feels at once unsettling and totally euphoric. Did we mention she's only 15? —N.F.

Waxahatchee, Out in the Storm

Katie Crutchfield's fourth album secures her status as one of the sharpest talents in indie rock. It's a scorching postmortem on a troubled relationship that's filled with brilliant one-liners guaranteed to turn a bad day around . —N.F.

Demi Lovato, "Sorry Not Sorry"

Trading in the weapons-grade Swedish dance-pop of "Cool for the Summer" for a sassy, hip-hop-inspired workout, Lovato proves there's still nothing wrong with being confident on this eff-you to her haters — the first single from her upcoming studio album. —N.F.

Jack Johnson, "My Mind Is For Sale"

The island rocker returned Friday with news of a brand new album — the cryptically titled All the Light Above It Too is out Sept. 8 — as well as the release of the LP's lead single. With an easy groove and an even easier-to-get-behind message, it's an instant winner for fans.—Madison Vain

Kirstin, LOVE EP

The Pentatonix member's debut EP is a bubbly blast of trendy electro-pop. But while the polished sounds may be familiar, the collection features a not-so-secret weapon: Kirstin Maldonado's world-class voice. LOVE‘s six songs might have some wondering why the singer didn't go solo sooner. —Eric Renner Brown

Arcade Fire, "Electric Blue"

The art-rock stalwarts' new LP, Everything Now, drops at the end of July. Heavy on vibe, Régine Chassagne takes over lead vocals on the band's latest cut from the album and treats listeners to a four-minute meditation on a lover who leaves just like summer — which is to say, inevitably. —M.V.

BURNS feat. Johnny Yukon, "Far Gone"

The name of this DJ-producer might not ring a bell at first, but you're probably already a fan: He co-wrote and produced last year's stellar — and surprisingly chill — Britney Spears song "Make Me…," the lead single for her Glory album. (He also has other credits for Ellie Goulding and Kelis.) His latest, "Far Gone," has all the futuristic, electro-R&B flavor of his Britney collab, but with a pulse-spiking beat to keep you moving. —N.F.

Prophets of Rage, "Living on the 110"

Last month, the rap-rock supergroup — featuring Public Enemy's Chuck D, Cypress Hill's B-Real, and members of Rage Against the Machine — announced their full-length debut and shared the scorching "Unf— the World." Their latest single is slightly less visceral on its face, but no less vital politically, giving voice to the legions of homeless people who live beneath the 110 freeway in Los Angeles. —E.R.B.

Nine Inch Nails, "Less Than"

Disconcerting synths, screeching guitars, and Trent Reznor's distinctive snarl: Must be new Nine Inch Nails. The first taste of the band's Add Violence EP, out next Friday, is another stellar NIN jam that doubles as anxiety-inducing freak-out and alt-rock radio catnip. —E.R.B.

Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, "Caroline"

The secret to Steve Martin's prolonged success in his other field of expertise — bluegrass banjo — is his genuine love for and devotion to the genre. "Caroline," the new single from Martin's Steep Canyon Rangers ensemble finds a pleasant middle-ground between Martin's twin passions, with funny lines like "Caroline I was the almost perfect boyfriend for you / hadn't you even said that to me one time at the Olive Garden" nestled comfortably against soaring harmonies and typically nimble instrumental work. "Caroline" will appear on the group's forthcoming project, The Long-Awaited Album, due Sept. 22. —Alex Heigl

Shabazz Palaces, Quazarz: Born on a Gangster Star and Quazarz vs. the Jealous Machines

What would a weary cosmic traveler say upon arriving in present-day America? The experimental hip-hop group explores the question on two far-out albums. "I see the [mobile] device as being a real seminal turning point in human evolution," Shabazz MC Ishmael Butler recently told EW in a wide-ranging interview. "We're now connected to these things and it's not going back, in any way, to what it was before that. That's a loose inspiration for the content in [Jealous Machines]. Gangster Star was more like a cat really reveling in the dynamic aspects of the new society and the new earth and the new world." —E.R.B.

Galantis, "True Feeling"

The Swedish EDM duo erupted in 2014 with the pop-leaning ear worm "Runaway (U & I) — and in a rare twist, their debut album, Pharmacy, made good on the hit's infectious promise, landing another hit with "Peanut Butter Jelly" and delivering four singles total. In the intervening year, Galantis released a handful of tunes, and now they've announced their second LP, The Aviary, which arrives Sept. 15. Along with the news, they dropped "True Feeling," a bright, shiny anthem about falling head over heels. —M.V.

ROZES, "Canyons"