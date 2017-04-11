Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow join Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Outlaws aren’t meant to stay in one place. This summer, music’s favored renegades — including Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, the Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow, and more — will hit the road for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

The tour will be divided into two runs. The first kicks off July 1 in New Orleans, Louisiana and wraps July 16 in Syracuse, New York. Nelson’s son Lukas and his band, Promise of the Real, plus Music City breakout Margo Price, Hayes Carll, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, and My Morning Jacket will each join for select dates.

A full list of announced nightly rosters is below; more dates and artists are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. ET.

July 1, New Orleans, LA – Shrine on Airline

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Sheryl Crow

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

July 2, Dallas, TX — Starplex Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Sheryl Crow

Hayes Carll

Margo Price

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

July 6, Rogers, AR — Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Sheryl Crow

Margo Price

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

July 8, Detroit, MI — Joe Louis Arena

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan and His Band

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Sheryl Crow

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

July 9, Milwaukee, WI — Summerfest

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan and His Band

Sheryl Crow

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Margo Price

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

July 16, Syracuse, NY — Lakeview Amphitheater