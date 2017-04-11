Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow join Outlaw Music Festival Tour
Yeehaw!
Outlaws aren’t meant to stay in one place. This summer, music’s favored renegades — including Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, the Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow, and more — will hit the road for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour.
The tour will be divided into two runs. The first kicks off July 1 in New Orleans, Louisiana and wraps July 16 in Syracuse, New York. Nelson’s son Lukas and his band, Promise of the Real, plus Music City breakout Margo Price, Hayes Carll, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, and My Morning Jacket will each join for select dates.
A full list of announced nightly rosters is below; more dates and artists are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. ET.
July 1, New Orleans, LA – Shrine on Airline
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Sheryl Crow
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
July 2, Dallas, TX — Starplex Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Sheryl Crow
Hayes Carll
Margo Price
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
July 6, Rogers, AR — Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
Sheryl Crow
Margo Price
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
July 8, Detroit, MI — Joe Louis Arena
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan and His Band
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
Sheryl Crow
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
July 9, Milwaukee, WI — Summerfest
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan and His Band
Sheryl Crow
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Margo Price
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
July 16, Syracuse, NY — Lakeview Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
My Morning Jacket
Sheryl Crow
Margo Price
