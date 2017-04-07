Harry Styles drops solo debut, 'Sign of the Times'

Harry Styles’ solo debut is here: The One Direction member dropped “Sign of the Times” Friday after teasing the track in late March.

This is Styles’ first release since One Direction went on hiatus in 2016. Along with making music of his own, he’s also written songs for other artists, including Michael Bublé, and will appear in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Dunkirk, out July 21.

Styles is the third One Direction member to kick off a solo career, as former member Zayn Malik released his own debut last year with Mind of Mine featuring songs “Pillowtalk” and “Like I Would,” while Niall Horan dropped “This Town” that same year.

Styles will be the musical guest on the April 15 episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Jimmy Fallon. Hear “Sign of the Times” above.