TLC's next album arrives this summer

TLC launched a Kickstarter to fund a new album back in January 2015, and now that record is finally becoming a reality. The new collection, TLC’s first since 2002’s 3D, arrives June 30.

Within 48 hours of its launch, fans donated $150,000 — the original goal — to the Kickstarter. At this point, the page has raised over $430,000, which will go toward writing and recording sessions along with booking producers and other related costs.

“While major labels offer artists multimillion dollar recording and marketing budgets, they don’t often give artists complete control of their own music,” the duo said on the website, “It is ESSENTIAL that we create our final album completely on our own terms, without any restrictions, with YOU.”

This is also TLC’s first album without founding member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, who died in 2002 at age 30 — but Chilli promises Lopes will still be included on new songs. “Even though you cannot physically see her, you will always feel her presence and we make sure of it,” she told EW in 2015. “We just continue to come up with different creative ways to do that, whether it’s guest appearances or some type of image, whatever.”

Soon after releasing this next album — which is still untitled, though TLC are urging fans to send in suggestions — Chilli and T-Boz will hit the road on the I Love the ’90s—The Party Continues Tour along with Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, Naughty by Nature, Biz Markie, and more ’90s favorites. See those tour dates here.