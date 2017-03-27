Jill Scott announces summer tour

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Who is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1

For those of you itching for some more Jill Scott after her acclaimed album Woman came out in 2015,this is going to be your summer: The award-winning singer-songwriter-poet-actress will be on the road beginning in June, when she kicks off a 25-city tour in Hampton, Virginia.

The run of dates also includes stops in Baltimore, New Orleans, New York, Los Angeles, and more.

Woman debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, marking the R&B singer’s third No. 1 studio album. In a statement, Scott described the sound of Woman as “classic Philly soul meets Country rhythm served with captivating storytelling.” She’ll perform songs from that record at this summer’s shows, along with other hits from her catalog.

23-Jun Hampton, VA The Hampton Coliseum

24-Jun Oxon, Hill, MD MGM National Harbor

27-Jun Baltimore, MD Modell Performing Arts Center

01-Jul New Orleans, LA Essence Festival

06-Jul Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre

08-Jul St. Louis, MO Fox Theatre

09-Jul Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

12-Jul Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre

13-Jul Manshantucket, CT Foxwood Casino

15-Jul Newark, NJ Prudential Center

16-Jul Atlantic City, NJ Borgota Resort & Spa Casino

20-Jul Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Event Center

12-Aug Oakland, CA Fox Theatre

15-Aug San Diego, CA Copley Symphony Hall

16-Aug Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

18-Aug Temecula, CA Perchanga Theatre Resort & Casino