Jill Scott announces summer tour
For those of you itching for some more Jill Scott after her acclaimed album Woman came out in 2015,this is going to be your summer: The award-winning singer-songwriter-poet-actress will be on the road beginning in June, when she kicks off a 25-city tour in Hampton, Virginia.
The run of dates also includes stops in Baltimore, New Orleans, New York, Los Angeles, and more.
Woman debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, marking the R&B singer’s third No. 1 studio album. In a statement, Scott described the sound of Woman as “classic Philly soul meets Country rhythm served with captivating storytelling.” She’ll perform songs from that record at this summer’s shows, along with other hits from her catalog.
See the list of dates below, and buy tickets here.
23-Jun Hampton, VA The Hampton Coliseum
24-Jun Oxon, Hill, MD MGM National Harbor
27-Jun Baltimore, MD Modell Performing Arts Center
01-Jul New Orleans, LA Essence Festival
06-Jul Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre
08-Jul St. Louis, MO Fox Theatre
09-Jul Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
12-Jul Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre
13-Jul Manshantucket, CT Foxwood Casino
15-Jul Newark, NJ Prudential Center
16-Jul Atlantic City, NJ Borgota Resort & Spa Casino
20-Jul Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Event Center
12-Aug Oakland, CA Fox Theatre
15-Aug San Diego, CA Copley Symphony Hall
16-Aug Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
18-Aug Temecula, CA Perchanga Theatre Resort & Casino
Comments