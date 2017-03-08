Niall Horan, Zara Larsson, and more cite female musical inspirations

Wednesday is International Women’s Day, and to commemorate the occasion, Spotify asked various prominent musicians about the female artists who inspire them most.

“My music heroine is Stevie Nicks,” One Direction’s Niall Horan said in a video shared by the streaming service. “Stevie wrote so many fantastic songs and paved the way for for women and other songwriters in the modern era.”

Other contributors included Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards, who cited Katy Perry, and Zara Larsson, who called Beyoncé her heroine “because… it’s Beyoncé.” Nina Simone was a favorite touchstone — both Declan McKenna and Tom Odell referenced the iconic singer.

Spotify also compiled a “Musical Heroines” playlist with artists from Dolly Parton to Madonna to Missy Elliott. The International Women’s Day content is just one aspect of Spotify’s expansive Women’s History Month hub, launched by the company this month and sporting playlists curated by and recognizing women in the music industry.

Check out the video of artists citing their inspirations — and the playlist compiling those acts — below.

Happy #InternationalWomensDay

We asked these artists which women inspire them to make great music. pic.twitter.com/b88we3Bbrh — Spotify (@Spotify) March 8, 2017

[spotify id="spotify%3Auser%3A%2523spotify%3Aplaylist%3A7cGyNYOcxm9goxgIPOv0Dj" /]