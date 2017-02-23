Hollywood director-producer Brett Ratner and pop superstar Lady Gaga have joined forces.

On Tuesday afternoon, the filmmaker shared a photo of himself posing next to Mother Monster from the set of a mystery collaboration with Revlon, which he dubbed The Love Project. Then on Thursday, Gaga posted a 30-second clip (set to her latest top 10 single “Million Reasons”) featuring black-and-white footage of different kinds of relationships — romantic, platonic, and familial. The final shot announces that The Love Project will be arriving Feb. 26 and encourages viewers to “help love grow in the world.”

“It was fantastic to work with Lady Gaga and Revlon on The Love Project and to spread the message of love, acceptance and positivity at a time when it is so greatly needed,” Ratner said in a statement to EW.

Little is known about The Love Project, though Gaga’s tweet indicates her Born This Way Foundation — an organization she founded with her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, to promote mental wellness, kindness, and anti-bullying — will be involved.

Gaga has long championed philanthropic endeavors in the past, having addressed the U.S. Conference of Mayors with the Dalai Lama in June 2016, promoting an agenda with a “focus on the global significance of building kind and compassionate cities through action at the local level,” according to a press release.

Ratner, nominated for a 2012 Emmy for his work on the documentary series American Masters, has more than a dozen feature film credits to his name, including three movies in the Rush Hour series and the 2006 franchise flick X-Men: The Last Stand. He also directed the music video for Madonna’s 1999 single “Beautiful Stranger.”

After garnering the highest Super Bowl halftime show viewership across all digital platforms earlier in February, Gaga is currently preparing to shoot her first lead role in a feature-length production on Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut, a remake of the classic Hollywood tale A Star Is Born.

According to sound mixer Steve Morrow, Oscar-nominated this year for contributing to the 2016 best picture frontrunner La La Land, the Grammy winner will record all of her vocals live as the film shoots between April and June.

After production wraps on A Star Is Born, Gaga is scheduled to embark on her Joanne World Tour from August to December.

Watch the first trailer for The Love Project above.