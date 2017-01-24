Father John Misty announces third album, Pure Comedy

Father John Misty, the freak-folk alias of singer-songwriter Josh Tillman, announced his third album Tuesday. Due out April 7, Pure Comedy is Tillman’s first album since 2015’s acclaimed I Love You, Honeybear. He also released a lengthy, somewhat ridiculous essay describing the album. (See the whole thing, which quotes Ecclesiastes, at the bottom of this post.)
The album announcement comes a day after Tillman shared its title track, “Pure Comedy,” a characteristically sweeping ode to everything from Barack Obama to Pepe the Frog. The cut capped a string of songs — ranging from Velvet Underground-styled Taylor Swift covers to rejected Prius commercial jingles — he has released since Honeybear came out in early 2015.
In the time since Honeybear, Tillman, who before adopting the Father John Misty moniker put out multiple albums under his own name and played drums in the indie-folk band Fleet Foxes, has seen his celebrity rise considerably. He’s made news for everything from writing fresh lyrics for the House of Cards theme song to penning a plucky note of support for the supergroup Nice As F—. He’s also racked up an impressive resume, collaborating with stars including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Lana Del Rey.
See Tillman’s essay:
Comments