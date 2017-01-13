Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, and more to perform for Trump's inauguration concert

President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration has landed a few additional performers: Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood, Jennifer Holliday, The Piano Guys, and the Frontmen of Country will all play a headlining concert on Jan. 19 at the Lincoln Memorial, Trump’s inaugural committee announced on Friday. Actor Jon Voight will also make an appearance.

“President-elect Trump has made it clear that this inaugural is of, by, and for the American people. The 58th Inaugural will celebrate American history and heritage, while setting the course to a brighter and bolder future for all Americans,” Tom Barrack, the chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, said in a press release, according to CNN. “Above all, it will serve as tribute to one of our greatest attributes, the peaceful transition of partisan power.”

Called the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration,” the show will also “feature historic remarks” from Trump himself, the event’s website said.

“I’m honored to be part of history again and sing for President-elect Donald Trump,” said Greenwood, who also performed at inaugurations for Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush. “This is a time to overcome challenges in our country and band together. My wife Kim and I are looking forward to the inauguration ceremonies.”

The inauguration will take place at the Lincoln Memorial on Jan. 20 and will feature a performance from America’s Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho. She will sing the national anthem.

The announcement comes after many artists like KISS, Elton John, and Garth Brooks publicly declined to perform at the inauguration.