The victims were brought to local hospitals and trauma centers after the incident Thursday night, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue representatives confirmed.

A police officer outside The Licking restaurant in Miami Gardens, where a shooting that injured 10 took place on Thursday night.

At least 10 people were injured in a shooting outside a Miami Gardens restaurant Thursday night at a party celebrating rapper French Montana's new mixtape, Coke Boys 6, his representative confirmed to EW.

Police told Miami's NBC 6 that the altercation started in a different location and then moved to The Licking restaurant, where the incident took place.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue representatives confirmed to EW that the department responded to reports of a "level 1 mass casualty event" at the restaurant at around 8 p.m. ET Thursday.

"Upon arrival, fire units found several patients suffering traumatic injuries," the department said in a statement. "As a result of the incident, a total of 10 patients were injured. Four of the patients self-transported to local area hospitals. MDFR transported the remaining six patients by ground and air rescue to local trauma centers."

Representatives for The Licking, a restaurant group owned by DJ Khaled with multiple locations in Florida and Chicago, did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment. However, the group stated "our hearts are heavy and go out to the victims of this senseless act" in a statement to CNN.

The statement continued, "We have no idea what actually took place. The Licking restaurant has nothing to do with the incident and has given police the necessary footage requested."

The Miami Gardens Police Department is still investigating the incident.

French Montana released a statement about the shooting Friday afternoon.

"Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape with friends at a local restaurant," the rapper tweeted. "We unfortunately were at the wrong place at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and [their] families at this time."

This article has been updated with French Montana's tweet and corrected to reflect that the shooting occurred during a party and not during the filming of the rapper's new music video, as outlets had previously reported.