The 10 best albums of 2019 (so far)

All hail the Ponytail. She bailed on the Grammys after a disagreement with the show’s producers (then won Best Pop Vocal Album anyway), but otherwise, there was no corner Grande didn’t conquer in 2019. The second of two(!) No. 1 albums she released within six months, thank u was a no-caps-button manifesto aimed straight at the heart of the Snapchat-generation zeitgeist— and maybe an ex or three. —LG