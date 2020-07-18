Top Navigation
Music News
Brandy is still shining
Brandy is still shining
Read More
Next
Taylor Swift drops new album 'Folklore' and music video for 'Cardigan' — listen now
Taylor Swift drops new album
Folklore
and music video for 'Cardigan' — listen now
Read More
Next
Watch J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy share 'Un Día' together in new music video
Watch J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy share 'Un Día' together in new music video
Read More
Next
One Direction celebrates 10 year anniversary with heartfelt tweets and interactive site
One Direction celebrates 10 year anniversary with heartfelt tweets and interactive site
Read More
Next
Taylor Swift releasing surprise new album 'Folklore' tonight
Taylor Swift releasing surprise new album
Folklore
tonight
Read More
Next
Demi Lovato is engaged to boyfriend Max Ehrich
Demi Lovato is engaged to boyfriend Max Ehrich
Read More
Next
More Music
Nick Cordero live performance album to be released on his birthday
Nick Cordero live performance album to be released on his birthday
The Broadway star died on July 5 due to complications from COVID-19. He was 41.
Read More
Next
Kim Kardashian West releases statement about husband Kanye West's mental health struggles
Kim Kardashian West releases statement about Kanye West's mental health struggles
Read More
Next
Listen to Dave Grohl blast Trump administration in defense of teachers
Listen to Dave Grohl blast Trump administration in defense of teachers
Read More
Next
For EW's first-ever Heroes Issue, stars open up about their own personal heroes
For EW's first-ever Heroes Issue, stars open up about their own personal heroes
Read More
Next
The Chicks' Natalie Maines jokes she'd 'make out' with George W. Bush now in comparison to Trump
The Chicks' Natalie Maines jokes she'd 'make out' with George W. Bush now in comparison to Trump
Read More
Next
The Rolling Stones release previously unheard 'Scarlet' track
The Rolling Stones release previously unheard 'Scarlet' track with Jimmy Page
Read More
Next
Lori McKenna reflects on her biggest hits with Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, and more
Close
Close
Previous
Review roundup: Lianne La Havas' left-leaning pop, the Psychedelic Furs' melancholy, Roy Ayers returns
Nicki Minaj announces she's pregnant with first child
Kanye West claims Harriet Tubman 'never actually freed the slaves' at first campaign rally
August Alsina drops song 'Entanglements' following Jada Pinkett Smith's
Red Table Talk
episode
Watch first trailer for Beyoncé's visual album
Black is King
Next
All Music
Dave Franco to stop, collaborate, listen, and play Vanilla Ice in biopic
Dave Franco to stop, collaborate, listen, and play Vanilla Ice in biopic
Movies
//
21 hours ago
Read More
Next
Big Sean pays tribute to Naya Rivera: 'Thank you for blessing us all with your talent'
Big Sean pays tribute to Naya Rivera: 'Thank you for blessing us all with your talent'
Music
//
July 18, 2020
Read More
Next
Friday Five: Tinashe unleashes her alter ego, the return of Semisonic, and more
Friday Five: Tinashe unleashes her alter ego, the return of Semisonic, and more
Music Reviews
//
July 17, 2020
Read More
Next
Justin Bieber granted motion by court to subpoena Twitter to identify sexual assault accusers
Justin Bieber granted motion by court to subpoena Twitter to identify sexual assault accusers
Music
//
July 17, 2020
Read More
Next
Rapper Logic is retiring from music after new album 'No Pressure'
Rapper Logic is retiring from music after new album
No Pressure
Music
//
July 17, 2020
Read More
Next
Tamar Braxton hospitalized after being found unresponsive: Reports
Tamar Braxton hospitalized after being found unresponsive: Reports
TV
//
July 17, 2020
Read More
Next
The 13 best burns off the new Chicks album 'Gaslighter'
The 13 best burns off the new Chicks album
Gaslighter
Music
//
July 17, 2020
Read More
Next
Cue the screams: One Direction launching 10th anniversary website, video, and more
Cue the screams: One Direction launching 10th anniversary website, video, and more
Music
//
July 16, 2020
Read More
Next
How Kendrick Lamar's 'Alright' became a 21st century protest anthem
How Kendrick Lamar's 'Alright' became a 21st century protest anthem
Books
//
July 16, 2020
Read More
Next
Megan Thee Stallion clarifies that she was shot during Tory Lanez arrest
Megan Thee Stallion clarifies that she was shot during Tory Lanez arrest
Music
//
July 15, 2020
Read More
Next
Kanye West reportedly ends presidential run, country breathes sigh of relief
Kanye West reportedly ends presidential run, country breathes sigh of relief
Music
//
July 15, 2020
Read More
Next
Oscar Isaac reveals how a tale of New Orleans jazz musicians shaped 'Inside Llewyn Davis'
Oscar Isaac reveals how a tale of New Orleans jazz musicians shaped
Inside Llewyn Davis
Movies
//
July 15, 2020
Read More
Next
Ellie Goulding dives into self-discovery and romantic disillusionment on new album, 'Brightest Blue'
Ellie Goulding dives into self-discovery and romantic disillusionment on new album, 'Brightest Blue'
Music
//
July 15, 2020
Read More
Next
Snoop Dogg facing off against DMX for Verzuz' 'battle of the dogs'
Snoop Dogg facing off against DMX for Verzuz' 'battle of the dogs'
Music
//
July 15, 2020
Read More
Next
Iggy Azalea reveals baby boy's unique name and its connection to her real name
Iggy Azalea reveals baby boy's unique name and its connection to her real name
Celebrity
//
July 14, 2020
Read More
Next
Maroon 5's Mickey Madden taking 'leave of absence' after arrest: 'I do not want to be a distraction'
Maroon 5's Mickey Madden taking 'leave of absence' after arrest: 'I do not want to be a distraction'
Music
//
July 14, 2020
Read More
Next
Rapper Tory Lanez arrested on concealed weapon charge in Hollywood
Rapper Tory Lanez arrested on concealed weapon charge in Hollywood
Music
//
July 14, 2020
Read More
Next
Honk for applause: What it was like seeing Andrew McMahon’s socially distanced drive-in concert
Honk for applause: What it was like seeing Andrew McMahon’s socially distanced drive-in concert
Concerts
//
July 13, 2020
Read More
Next
David Foster on his hit songs and new Netflix documentary
David Foster on his hit songs and working with Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, and more in his new Netflix documentary
Music
//
July 13, 2020
Read More
Next
The Chicks'
Gaslighter
is all fire and nerve
The Chicks'
Gaslighter
is all fire and nerve
Music Reviews
//
July 13, 2020
Read More
Next
Kanye West previews new song 'Donda' on late mother's birthday, alludes to presidential run
Kanye West previews new song 'Donda' on late mother's birthday, alludes to presidential run
Music
//
July 12, 2020
Read More
Next
Reese Witherspoon supports/embarrasses her son with TikTok dance set to his first single
Reese Witherspoon supports/embarrasses her son with TikTok dance set to his first single
Celebrity
//
July 13, 2020
Read More
Next
Great White criticized for North Dakota show with no social distancing or mask requirements
Great White criticized for North Dakota show with no social distancing or mask requirements
Music
//
July 12, 2020
Read More
Next
Rapper Lil Marlo fatally shot in Atlanta: reports
Rapper Lil Marlo fatally shot in Atlanta: reports
Music
//
July 12, 2020
Read More
Next
Weird Al Yankovic made a music video for his 'Hamilton' polka with footage from the movie
Weird Al Yankovic made a music video for his
Hamilton
polka with footage from the movie
Music
//
July 11, 2020
Read More
Next
