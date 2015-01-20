Watch Yellowjackets breakout Jasmin Savoy Brown's sexy new music video
'Orange Wine' is a single from Brown’s upcoming EP East LA.
Queens team talks making a music video opener capturing 'the lifestyle and champagne' of the Y2K era
Director Tim Story, showrunner Zahir McGhee, and choreographer Fatima Robinson reveal how they recaptured the Golded Age of rap videos on ABC’s Queens.
Lizzo and Cardi B set off 'Rumors' in their epic new music video
"Give 'em somethin' to talk about."
The Weeknd literally can't breathe in masochistic, disco-noir music video
In his new video for “Take My Breath,” the Grammy winner (and hater) descends into a debaucherous rave straight out of ‘The Matrix.’
Lil Nas X and his sexy cellmates dance naked in a prison shower in new 'Industry Baby' video
The rapper is ready to bust out, 'Shawshank'-style.
Listen to Bridgerton's Vitamin String Quartet cover epic power ballad 'Total Eclipse of the Heart'
And we need this more than ever.