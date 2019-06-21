Mark Ronson's Late Night Feelings isn't his manifesto, it's his mixtape

Image zoom Columbia

For most of his career, Mark Ronson, 43, has lived somewhere in the ether between public and private artistry — content, mostly, to be the man behind the curtain for spotlight-ready collaborators like Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, and Bruno Mars. The shine, if anything, rests on his awards shelf: seven Grammys, a Golden Globe, even an Oscar (for A Star Is Born‘s raspy juggernaut, “Shallow”).

He’s the hidden wizard once again on Late Night Feelings, ceding the stage to a glittering procession of pop-star Dorothys. Miley Cyrus delivers dusky cowgirl disco on “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”; Camila Cabello pines for a better ex on the mentholated bop “Find U Again”; Alicia Keys lends soulful heft to the electro-funk scribble “Truth.” Oddly, the women with the most distinctive styles often end up sounding the least like themselves. King Princess abandons wry, clean-lined sparsity for something closer to Katy Perry on “Pieces of Us”; Swedish songstress Lykke Li practically Rollerblades through the shimmer-light title track, though her dark Nordic heart reemerges on the insomniac ballad “2 AM”; even Angel Olsen’s electric yelp softens to butter beneath the woozy synths of “True Blue.” Feelings all goes down easily, but Ronson’s own creative DNA remains a mystery. This isn’t his manifesto; it’s a mixtape. B

