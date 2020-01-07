Bonnaroo announces 2020 lineup with Lizzo, Tame Impala, and Tool as headliners

Bonnaroo is rolling out a diverse array of performers again this year, with Lizzo, Tame Impala, and Tool confirmed as headliners for 2020.

The 19th annual music festival announced its full four-day schedule on Tuesday. The festivities, held from June 11 to 14, will take place as always in Great Stage Park, the 700-acre farm and event space located in Manchester, Tenn., about 60 miles outside Nashville.

Grand Ole Opry featuring special guests is the featured performance on opening night Thursday, with acts like the Regrettes, Andy Frasco, The Funk Hunters, and more playing throughout the day.

Lizzo,-Tame-Impala,-and-Tool Credit: C Flanigan/Getty Images; Charley Gallay/Getty Images; Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

American rock band Tool is headlining on Friday, with Miley Cyrus, The 1975, Run the Jewels, Glass Animals, Megan Thee Stallion, Tones and I, and more also performing.

Saturday welcomes Lizzo as headliner, with Flume, Tenacious D, DaBaby, Nelly, and Denzel Curry also taking the stage. Australian psychedelic rock group Tame Impala will lead the schedule on Sunday, with other performers including Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Leon Bridges, Young Thug, and Grace Potter.

bonnaroo 2020 lineup

Many of these artists were also announced as headliners for Coachella's 2020 lineup. So if you can't catch Megan Thee Stallion or Flume in April, make up for it in June at Bonnaroo. Last year's headliners included Childish Gambino, Post Malone, and the Lumineers.

Tickets for the Tennessee festival will go on sale Thursday at 12 p.m. ET/PT.