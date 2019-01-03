Coachella didn't get Gucci Mane's name wrong, rapper will perform as part of Gucci Gang

UPDATE: Meet the Gucci Gang.

Apparently, the only mistake Coachella made was not providing the full picture. The festival’s website has now been updated to feature Lil Pump, Gucci Mane, and Smokepurpp with the title of Gucci Gang, presumably meaning the rappers will perform together under this name. (EW has reached out to Coachella for comment.)

Everything is now Gucci.

PREVIOUSLY: Burr, this is cold blooded.

Late Wednesday, Coachella unveiled its 2019 lineup, which will be headlined by Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande. Among the other artists set to perform are Janelle Monáe, Weezer, Pusha T, Idris Elba (yes, you read that right), Kacey Musgraves, and Gucci Gang.

Oh, unfamiliar with Gucci Gang? You’re not the only one since such an artist doesn’t exist (a Lil Pump song unfortunately does though). Gucci Gang is actually rap star Gucci Mane, who is definitely a household name in the music industry considering he just released his 13th studio album Evil Genius, featuring the hit track “Wake Up in the Sky” with Bruno Mars.

The mistake is confirmed on Coachella’s website, which, as of publication of this story, still features a picture of Gucci with the name Gucci Gang underneath him.

The original “Lemonade” musician will perform at Coachella (April 12-14, April 19-21) a year after fellow Lemonade lover Beyoncé took the stage in the desert. Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. PT.

Related content: