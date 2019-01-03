Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino headlining Coachella 2019: See the full lineup

January 03, 2019 at 12:07 AM EST

Childish GambinoAriana Grande, and Tame Impala will headline Coachella Music and Arts Festival’s annual two-weekend bash in the desert.

Revealed Wednesday evening via the event’s socials, the three acts will close out Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights respectively. The lineup also includes Janelle Monáe, Weezer, J Balvin, YG, CHVRCHES, Blood Orange, Pusha T, Playboi Carti, Wiz Khalifa, Kacey Musgraves, and Jaden Smith.

Grande tweeted her excitement for the upcoming gig, writing, “Humbled and excited as all hell.” She also thanked Coachella and added a cactus emoji.

Electronic music is having another big year at the festival with acts like Bassnectar, Aphex Twin, Diplo, DJ Snake, Cirez D, Zedd, and more listed to appear. Actor Idris Elba, who performs under the moniker DJ Big Driis (or Big Driis the Londoner), will also DJ a set.

After 2018’s festival was marked by unforgettable Beyoncé performances, her sister Solange is set to take over for the Knowles family on Saturday night this year.

The first weekend of Coachella runs April 12-14; its second covers April 19-21. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. PST. More information can be found on the event’s website.

