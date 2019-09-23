See Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Chance the Rapper, and more from the 2019 Life Is Beautiful festival
Post Malone
Matt Cowan
The Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas is known for its pop-friendly headliners and vibrant art installations. This year’s lineup included Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Zedd, Black Keys, and more — and EW was on the ground to capture it all.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Billie Eilish
Matt Cowan
Janelle Monáe
Matt Cowan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chance the Rapper
Matt Cowan
Advertisement
Walk the Moon
Matt Cowan
Zedd
Matt Cowan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Maggie Rogers
Matt Cowan
Advertisement
Vampire Weekend
Matt Cowan
Dashboard Confessional
Matt Cowan
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Black Keys with Wayne Newton
Matt Cowan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rae Sremmurd
Matt Cowan
Advertisement
The Life is Beautiful Pride Parade
Matt Cowan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Of Monsters and Men
Matt Cowan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Monsta X
Matt Cowan
Advertisement
Masego
Matt Cowan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Madison Beer
Matt Cowan
Advertisement
Advertisement
King Princess
Matt Cowan
Advertisement
Jonathan Van Ness
Matt Cowan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gunna
Matt Cowan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gallant
Matt Cowan
Advertisement
Fred Armisen
Matt Cowan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Flora Cash
Matt Cowan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Durand Jones and the Indications
Matt Cowan
Advertisement
Toto
Matt Cowan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chelsea Cutler
Matt Cowan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Carly Rae Jepsen
Matt Cowan
Advertisement
Bea Miller
Matt Cowan
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Regrettes
Matt Cowan
Advertisement
Advertisement