Tupac Shakur to reportedly play Coachella -- as a hologram

The busiest dead man in the music business, Tupac Shakur, is reportedly coming to Coachella this weekend — as a hologram.

Los Angeles-based radio station KROQ says holographic technology will help resurrect the rapper for Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's set Sunday night. Tupac will join in on the song "California Love."

But wait, if you're going to raise the deceased, why stop at only one lost star?

Nate Dogg, who died last year from a stroke, will also appear during the show via hologram, joining on "The Next Episode" (what, no Notorious B.I.G.?).

Help them, Obi Dre Kenobi, you're their only hope!

Plus, there's still reports that Eminem will appear during the Dr. Dre show, presumably in the flesh.

With Coachella being streamed via YouTube for the second year in a row, you can also watch the set without enduring the hipster masses. (Speaking of: Here at the festival, the fabled Coachella Rain of 2012 has just started. The hour of the fashionable poncho has arrived).