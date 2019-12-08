Muppets

Disney+ announces new Muppets show starring Lilly Singh
The Muppets Mayhem will focus on The Muppet Show's house band, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem.
Watch Jamie Dornan channel Kermit the Frog in adorable, spot-on rendition of 'Rainbow Connection'
The lovers, the dreamers, and Jamie.
Gonzo talks facing his fears in Muppets Haunted Mansion and those Timothée Chalamet comparisons
What Gonzo really thinks about your Wonka Chalamet jokes — and his favorite Disneyland attraction.
Barbra Streisand on her love of the Muppets and digging into the vault for Release Me 2
"My A&R man says I have enough for eight" unreleased albums, the singer tells EW. "But I don't know if I believe that"
Snail says he loved being mistaken for Adam Sandler on Masked Singer: 'I'm usually mistaken for Yoda'
The unmasked Snail gives EW the scoop on how he ended up on 'The Masked Singer.'
Here's why certain Muppet Show episodes are missing from Disney+
See Kermit's nephew as Baby Yoda in honor of The Muppet Show arriving on Disney+
With all five seasons arriving today, the streamer imagined how the Muppets might look in some of its other hit series.
How to build the most sensational, inspirational, celebrational Muppet Show episode
All five seasons of the classic Muppet production are now streaming on Disney+.
Original Muppet Show is coming to Disney+
Lost Muppet Christmas Carol song found at last, will be restored for future releases
The makers of The Muppet Christmas Carol break down the movie's lost musical number
The most shocking Masked Singer reveals ever
The best comedies to watch on Netflix right now

