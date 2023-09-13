Selena Gomez appears to have a photoshoot during Demi Lovato's MTV VMAs performance

The beef between the former Princess Protection Program costars seemed to reignite at the VMAs.

Demi Lovato's rousing rock medley at the VMAs brought the crowd to its feet — with one notable exception.

Lovato's former Princess Protection Program and Barney & Friends costar Selena Gomez posed for a photographer during the performance, barely looking in the direction of the stage.

Variety's Ramin Setoodeh captured the moment in video and posted it on Twitter.

Lovato's performance included heavier arrangements of her hits "Heart Attack," "Sorry Not Sorry," and "Cool for the Summer." The medley comes ahead of her new album Revamped, which reimagines 10 of her old songs with headbang-worthy rerecordings. The album is due out Friday.

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty; Theo Wargo/Getty

Lovato and Gomez were childhood friends during their Disney Channel days, and have had a fairly rocky relationship since 2010. Lovato told Harper's Bazaar that the duo are no longer friends in 2020. "When you grow up with somebody, you're always going to have love for them. But I'm not friends with her, so it felt…" Lovato said. "I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best."

Later in the evening, Gomez won the first-ever VMA for Best Afrobeats alongside Rema. Gomez also notably seemed to cover her ears during Olivia Rodrigo's performance, as intentional "technical difficulties" alarmed some members of the audience.

