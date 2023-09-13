Selena Gomez will 'never be a meme again' after becoming a meme at 2023 MTV VMAs

Fans captured — and widely shared — Gomez's reactions to various occurrences during Tuesday's VMAs telecast on MTV.
By Joey Nolfi September 13, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT
Please just let Selena Gomez be Selena Gomez!

After landing a leading role in several widely-shared memes during Tuesday night's 2023 MTV VMAs broadcast, the singer-actress shared a proclamation to Instagram vowing to avoid internet foolishness in the future.

Selena Gomez promises to never be a meme again
"I will never be a meme again. I'd rather sit still than be dragged for being myself," the 31-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story. "Much love."

Gomez did, however, become one of the biggest memes of the night, particularly when cameras captured the Only Murders in the Building star and "Single Soon" performer's seemingly concerned reaction to Olivia Rodrigo's stage-destructing, pyrotechnic-laden rendition of her No. 1 hit "Vampire."

Selena Gomez at the 2023 MTV VMAs
Gomez also courted eyeballs online after she was filmed posing for photos during Demi Lovato's career-spanning medley of past hits reimagined as hard-rock anthems. Others noted the sour look on her face when controversial pop star Chris Brown's name was announced during the ceremony.

Elsewhere at the VMAs, Justin Timberlake led an NSYNC reunion to present Taylor Swift with the Best Pop award, RuPaul's Drag Race star Kandy Muse exited the show early because she had to poop, and Doja Cat channeled Britney Spears during a jaw-dropping three-song set.

