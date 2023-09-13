Fans captured — and widely shared — Gomez's reactions to various occurrences during Tuesday's VMAs telecast on MTV.

Selena Gomez will 'never be a meme again' after becoming a meme at 2023 MTV VMAs

Please just let Selena Gomez be Selena Gomez!

After landing a leading role in several widely-shared memes during Tuesday night's 2023 MTV VMAs broadcast, the singer-actress shared a proclamation to Instagram vowing to avoid internet foolishness in the future.

Selena Gomez promises to never be a meme again | Credit: Selena Gomez/Instagram

"I will never be a meme again. I'd rather sit still than be dragged for being myself," the 31-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story. "Much love."

Selena Gomez at the 2023 MTV VMAs | Credit: MTV

Gomez also courted eyeballs online after she was filmed posing for photos during Demi Lovato's career-spanning medley of past hits reimagined as hard-rock anthems. Others noted the sour look on her face when controversial pop star Chris Brown's name was announced during the ceremony.

