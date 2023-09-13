Selena Gomez will 'never be a meme again' after becoming a meme at 2023 MTV VMAs
Please just let Selena Gomez be Selena Gomez!
After landing a leading role in several widely-shared memes during Tuesday night's 2023 MTV VMAs broadcast, the singer-actress shared a proclamation to Instagram vowing to avoid internet foolishness in the future.
"I will never be a meme again. I'd rather sit still than be dragged for being myself," the 31-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story. "Much love."
Gomez did, however, become one of the biggest memes of the night, particularly when cameras captured the Only Murders in the Building star and "Single Soon" performer's seemingly concerned reaction to Olivia Rodrigo's stage-destructing, pyrotechnic-laden rendition of her No. 1 hit "Vampire."
Gomez also courted eyeballs online after she was filmed posing for photos during Demi Lovato's career-spanning medley of past hits reimagined as hard-rock anthems. Others noted the sour look on her face when controversial pop star Chris Brown's name was announced during the ceremony.
Elsewhere at the VMAs, Justin Timberlake led an NSYNC reunion to present Taylor Swift with the Best Pop award, RuPaul's Drag Race star Kandy Muse exited the show early because she had to poop, and Doja Cat channeled Britney Spears during a jaw-dropping three-song set.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
- See all the stars at the 2023 MTV VMAs
- Saweetie would like you to stop making her 'little stutter video go viral' — I know that's right
- Madonna 'finally' celebrates release of canceled 1989 Pepsi commercial after 'Like a Prayer' controversy
- Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake did not fight at MTV VMAs, source says
- RuPaul's Drag Race icon Kandy Muse left VMAs early because she had to poop
- Doja Cat channels Britney Spears' '…Baby One More Time' looks in jaw-dropping VMAs performance