The "Best Friend" rapper had some trouble earlier with a teleprompter during the MTV Video Music Awards pre-show.

Saweetie would like you to stop making her 'little stutter video go viral' — I know that's right

Saweetie had to host the MTV Video Music Awards preshow and well...she showed up and that's what matters.

The "My Type" rapper did struggle while reading the teleprompter and the internet did what the internet's gonna do and ran with it. Later on the main stage, Saweetie addressed the memes in real time.

Wearing a gown that drew comparisons, favorable and otherwise, to The Flintstones, Saweetie had a bit of trouble in the pre-show teasing what was coming up after the break, but she ends the struggle with a trademark, "I know that's right."

An elaborate wardrobe change later and Saweetie was back on the stage at the VMAs to introduce K-Pop sensations the Stray Kids, but first took a moment to address the memification of her "little stutter."

"Hey, what's up, y'all, it's me again," the 30-year-old raptress began. "Y'all better stop making my little stutter video go viral. I see what you're doing. Anyway, let's try it again."

For the record, reading teleprompters is hard, ask any presenter at an awards show, especially if their name is Adele Dazeem. And, let's be honest, Saweetie was the best part of the pre-show. Just based on her dress and the laissez-faire attitude to her hosting duties.

When asked how she's doing by her very game cohost, MTV correspondent Dometi Pongo, Saweetie runs her six-inch nails down her six-foot ponytail, forgetting that she's being cued for predetermined banter and just purrs, "I'm good, how you doin'?"

Pongo tries to keep the ball rolling, adding that he's doing "better now," to which a very positively affirming Saweetie responds, "I know that's right." Followed by about a second of uncomfortable dead air as Pongo looks to Saweetie, who remembers there's a teleprompter that needs reading...ish.

Some people are great at hosting and some people are great at making ass-shaking hits. And the two need never meet.