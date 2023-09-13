The drag superstar had an epic reason for leaving the awards show early.

RuPaul's Drag Race icon Kandy Muse left VMAs early because she had to poop

From a parking lot in Glasgow to the 2023 MTV VMAs, when a queen has to go, a queen has to go.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 superstar and All Stars 8 runner-up Kandy Muse made an epic announcement about her legendary exit from Tuesday night's awards ceremony, revealing that she departed the pop culture gathering early for a bowel-related issue.

"Left hehe vmas early," Kandy tweeted at 10:28 p.m. ET, about 47 minutes before the broadcast was scheduled to end. "I gotta poop."

The moment isn't the first Drag Race-related fecal fantasy to unfold across the last year, as Kandy's fellow All Stars 8 queen Heidi N Closet went public with her moving story about that time she s--- in a parking lot in Europe.

"[All Stars 2 queen] Tatianna was my guard to make sure no one was looking at me while I was in [a] parking lot, just fully exposed," Heidi told EW, after first teasing the story — which happened on tour — on an episode of her Hall & Closet podcast. "It was a nice little corner in the parking lot that had a tree. So, I went over by the tree. It's fertilizer, basically."

Kandy Muse attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Kandy Muse at the 2023 MTV VMAs. | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kandy previously revealed that she would be taking over the RuPaul's Drag Race TikTok account ahead of the ceremony, and seemingly scooted to take care of her booty after fulfilling her duties.

A wealth of Kandy's Drag Race sisters also attended the show, including permanent judging panelist Ts Madison, All Stars 8 winner Jimbo, season 15 stars Luxx Noir London and Robin Fierce, and reigning season 15 winner Sasha Colby.

See Kandy's epic tweet about leaving the VMAs early above.

