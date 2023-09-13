Olivia Rodrigo shocks a concerned Selena Gomez at MTV VMAs with staged technical difficulties

Rodrigo apparently shocked the star — and crowd — during her performance at the annual awards show.

Selena Gomez should've known it was strange.

The "Single Soon" singer and actress was all of us at the 2023 MTV VMA Awards on Tuesday night, when she was seen on camera appearing to show concern over Olivia Rodrigo's performance.

A red dress-clad Rodrigo was singing her hit "Vampire" when technical difficulties appeared to interrupt her performance on stage. As sparks started flying behind her and pieces of the set started falling, Rodrigo was escorted away from the stage. The moment seemed to concern the crowd as well as Gomez, who was caught very wide-eyed on camera watching from the audience.

Olivia Rodrigo MTV VMA 2023 performance Technical difficulties appear to interrupt Olivia Rodrigo's 2023 MTV VMAs performance | Credit: MTV

Olivia Rodrigo MTV VMA 2023 performance Selena Gomez reacts to the "technical difficulties" in Olivia Rodrigo's 2023 MTV VMAs performance | Credit: MTV

She needn't have worried though: The difficulties mirrored visuals seen in the music video for "Vampire," and Rodrigo promptly pivoted to the opening notes of her other new song, "Get Him Back!," also off her recently released sophomore album, Guts.

EW has reached out to reps for Rodrigo and the VMAs for comment.

The VMAs are underway tonight at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Going into the night, Taylor Swift led the nominations tally with 11, while SZA had eight, and Blackpink, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Minaj, and Rodrigo each had six. As previously announced, Shakira will be honored with the annual Video Vanguard award and perform during the ceremony, while Diddy will receive the Global Icon award and perform as well.

See a clip of Rodrigo's performance, and Gomez's hilarious reaction to it, above.

