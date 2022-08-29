"I wish people took mental health seriously, even for those who seem to have perfect lives."

Nicki Minaj was honored with the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, and while accepting her speech she paid tribute to two of her heroes, Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston.

After thanking her inspirations and other artists who gave her opportunities — including Kanye West, Madonna, and Rihanna — she had a somber moment during which she recognized the icons.

"I wish that Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here," Minaj said. "I wish people understood what they were going through. I wish people took mental health seriously, even for those who seem to have perfect lives." The audience then erupted in applause for the late stars.

Nicki Minaj MTV VMAs VANGUARD Award winner Nicki Minaj accepts her MTV VMAs Video Vanguard Award. | Credit: MTV

The singer-rapper has broken barriers and changed the image of women in hip-hop. Her latest single, "Super Freaky Girl," which samples the Rick James classic "Super Freak," reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this month, becoming Minaj's first solo single to do so, and marking the first time a solo female rapper with no accompanying acts debuted at No. 1 since Lauryn Hill's "Doo-Wop (That Thing)" in 1998.

Throughout Minaj's career, she has scored a whopping 17 VMA nominations and taken home five awards. Her first win was in 2011 for Best Hip-Hop Video for her single "Super Bass," and since then she's become known for hits like 2012's "Starships"; 2014's "Anaconda"; 2014's "Bang Bang," her collaboration with Ariana Grande and Jessie J.; and 2020's "Trollz," her chart-topping collaboration with 6ix9ine.

To celebrate her honor, Minaj took the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., rocking a stunning pink hairdo and bedazzled outfit, and performed a mashup of her hits, including "Beez in the Trap," "Moment 4 Life," "Super Bass," "Oh My Gawd," and "Super Freaky Girl" while surrounded by a pack of hunky, midriff-baring dancers.

Following her performance, members of Minaj's devoted fanbase, "the Barbz," presented her with the Vanguard Award, anointing her the reigning Queen of Hip-Hop.

After praising her idols, Minaj concluded her acceptance speech by saying, "Thank you for giving me a chance to show my skills. MTV, thank you for always being amazing to me."

But before leaving the stage, she realized she had yet to thank her followers. "Hold on," she said, "The Barbz...the Barbz! Thank you so much! You guys are my babies!"



The crowd began chanting, "Nicki! Nicki! Nicki!"

"I love you guys! Thank you!" Minaj said as she left the stage, elated and teary-eyed.

Minaj is the latest musician to receive MTV's coveted Vanguard Award, also known as the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Past recipients include David Bowie, the Beatles, Tom Petty, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Pink.

