Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake appear to have tense exchange backstage at MTV VMAs

Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion appeared to get into a pointed exchange while backstage at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

A behind-the-scenes live feed documenting moments that didn't air during Tuesday night's live broadcast captured the moment, which fans quickly reposted to Twitter/X.

The video (below) begins with Timberlake making his way through a group of people to say something to the rapper as she prepares to go on stage to perform her new song "Bongos" with Cardi B. Timberlake was at the ceremony as a surprise presenter, taking the stage earlier in the evening alongside Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick for an NSYNC reunion. Together, the boy band handed out the first award of the evening to Taylor Swift, who won Best Pop.

Megan's hair covers her face for the first part of her response so her exact reaction is hard to decipher, though the interaction does not seem like a warm one. She raises her finger in Timberlake's direction, and shakes her head from side to side while saying something indistinguishable on the video feed. At the end of the video, Timberlake can be seen walking away from the performer while she continues getting ready. Fatone, who is standing behind his former bandmate, appears to nod and smiles at Megan on the way out so things don't seem too heated.

Some fans watching online speculated the exchange might have been Megan telling Timberlake that the five members of NSYNC gathering onstage together to present an award earlier in the night didn't count as the formal reunion fans have been begging for for years. A sentiment Swift seemed to share when accepting the award from them, asking "Are you doing something? What's gonna happen now? They're gonna do something and I need to know what it is."

Representatives for Megan, Timberlake, and the VMAs did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Outside of their music industry endeavors, Megan and Timberlake also recently world-premiered new movies at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, with Megan appearing in the new comedy Dicks: The Musical and Timberlake acting opposite Benicio Del Toro and Alicia Silverstone in Netflix's thriller Reptile.

Watch Megan and Timberlake in the video above.



