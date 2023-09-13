The rapper paid homage to Spears' "…Baby One More Time" looks at the 2023 VMAs.

Doja Cat appeared to channel classic Britney Spears — with a demonic twist — with her 2023 MTV VMAs performance.

The 27-year-old hit the stage Tuesday night for a triple-song set of tunes lifted from her upcoming album Scarlet, first launching into a rendition of "Attention" while dressed in a grey suit and glasses.

She unleashed her inner Spears when she tore the grey jacket off and hid behind a wall of devilish dancers standing in front of her, also unpinning her ponytail to let down her flowing blonde hair.

Doja finished with performances of "Demons" and "Paint the Town Read" — which just hit No. 1 on the U.S. charts — in a skirt and white button-up, a sweet nod to the outfit worn by Spears in her 1998 "...Baby One More Time" music video.

Doja Cat, Britney Spears Doja Cat and Britney Spears. | Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Britney Spears/YouTube

The performance drew many comparisons to Spears online, with one of the pop star's fan accounts excitedly tweeting "Doja Cat serving Britney Spears" after the set aired.

Doja's nod to Spears was one of many nostalgia-fueled moments from Tuesday's ceremony, as the show kicked off with an NSYNC reunion — including Spears' ex, Justin Timberlake — and later continued with an on-stage reunion between Timberlake's "Give It to Me" collaborators Timbaland and Nelly Furtado, a throwback performance of all of Shakira's hits, as well as a career-spanning medley by Diddy.

Watch Doja's VMAs performance above.

