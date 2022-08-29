Amber Heard's sister slams MTV for 'desperate' Johnny Depp cameo at the VMAs

Whitney Henriquez called the appearance "disgusting" and "desperate" in a biting Instagram Story shared Sunday, reiterating that she still stands with her sister two months after her highly-publicized defamation trial.

"I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters," Henriquez wrote alongside the hashtag #DMVAs, a presumed reference to domestic violence.

Whitney Henriquez Instagram story Credit: Whitney Henriquez/Instagram

Reps for MTV didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Depp made a surprise virtual appearance at the award show Sunday night as the VMAs famous Moon Person. The segment, which had been leaked days earlier, marked the actor's first major public appearance since a jury ruled in his favor in his defamation trial against Heard in June. "Hey, you know what?" Depp said to cheers from the audience. "I needed the work."

Whitney Henriquez, Johnny Depp Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images; Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Henriquez testified on her sister's behalf during the trial, claiming that she witnessed Depp grab Heard and hit her in the face repeatedly. The jury ultimately determined that Heard intentionally and maliciously defamed Depp when she wrote her 2018 Washington Post op-ed and identified herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages (the judge later reduced the punitive damages to Virginia's statutory cap of $350,000).

After a motion for a mistrial was denied, Heard's team filed to appeal the verdict last month. "We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment," a spokesperson for the actress said. "We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice."

Since then, the actress has hired new legal counsel. "When it comes to protecting the fundamental right of Freedom of Speech, we look at the jury's decision — to paraphrase a famous quote — not 'as the beginning of the end, but merely the end of the beginning,'" a spokesperson for the actress said. "A different court warrants different representation, particularly as so much new evidence is now coming to light."