Check out everyone taking home Moon Person trophies this year.

Additionally, Shakira will be honored with the annual Video Vanguard award and perform during the ceremony, while Diddy will receive the Global Icon award and perform as well.

Taylor Swift led the nominations pool with 11, while SZA had eight, and Blackpink, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, and Olivia Rodrigo each had six.

See the updating list of winners and nominees below.

Video of the Year

Doja Cat – "Attention"

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl"

Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy"

SZA – "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"

Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy"

Steve Lacy – "Bad Habit"

SZA – "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

Best New Artist

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Push Performance of the Year

August 2022: Saucy Santana – "Booty"

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – "Until I Found You"

October 2022: JVKE – "golden hour"

November 2022: Flo Milli – "Conceited"

December 2022: Reneé Rapp – "Colorado"

January 2023: Sam Ryder – "All The Way Over"

February 2023: Armani White – "Goated"

March 2023: Fletcher – "Becky's So Hot"

WINNER: April 2023: Tomorrow X Together – "Sugar Rush Ride"

May 2023: Ice Spice – "Princess Diana"

June 2023: FLO – "Losing You"

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – "That Part"

Best Collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – "I'm Good (Blue)"

Post Malone, Doja Cat – "I Like You (A Happier Song)"

Diddy featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – "Gotta Move On"

Karol G, Shakira – "TQG"

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – "Creepin' (Remix)"

Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"

Best Pop

Demi Lovato – "Swine"

Dua Lipa – "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)"

Ed Sheeran – "Eyes Closed"

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"

Pink – "Trustfall"

WINNER: Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

Best Hip-Hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – "Gotta Move On"

DJ Khaled featuring Drake & Lil Baby – "Staying Alive"

GloRilla & Cardi B – "Tomorrow 2"

Lil Uzi Vert – "Just Wanna Rock"

Lil Wayne featuring Swizz Beatz & DMX – "Kant Nobody"

Metro Boomin featuring Future – "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)"

Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl"

Best R&B

Alicia Keys featuring Lucky Daye – "Stay"

Chlöe featuring Chris Brown – "How Does It Feel"

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – "Creepin' (Remix)"

SZA – "Shirt"

Toosii – "Favorite Song"

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – "Love In The Way"

Best Alternative

Best Rock

Best Latin

Anitta – "Funk Rave"

Bad Bunny – "Where She Goes"

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – "Ella Baila Sola"

Bad Bunny – "Un x100to"

Karol G, Shakira – "TQG"

Rosalía – "Despechá"

Shakira – "Acróstico"

Best K-Pop

Aespa – "Girls"

Blackpink – "Pink Venom"

Fifty Fifty – "Cupid"

Seventeen – "Super"

Stray Kids – "S-Class"

Tomorrow X Together – "Sugar Rush Ride"

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr – "Rush"

Burna Boy – "It's Plenty"

Davido featuring Musa Keys – "Unavailable"

Fireboy DML & Asake – "Bandana"

Libianca – "People"

Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"

Wizkid featuring Ayra Starr– "2 Sugar"

Video for Good

Alicia Keys – "If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral)"

Bad Bunny – "El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente"

Demi Lovato – "Swine"

WINNER: Dove Cameron – "Breakfast"

Imagine Dragons – "Crushed"

Maluma – "La Reina"

Best Direction

Doja Cat - "Attention"

Drake – "Falling Back"

Kendrick Lamar – "Count Me Out"

Megan Thee Stallion – "Her"

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy"

SZA – "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

Best Cinematography

Adele – "I Drink Wine"

Ed Sheeran – "Eyes Closed"

Janelle Monáe – "Lipstick Lover"

Kendrick Lamar – "Count Me Out"

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

Best Visual Effects

Fall Out Boy – "Love From The Other Side"

Harry Styles – "Music For A Sushi Restaurant"

Melanie Martinez – "Void"

Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl"

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy"

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

Best Choreography

Blackpink – "Pink Venom"

Dua Lipa – "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)"

Jonas Brothers – "Waffle House"

Megan Thee Stallion – "Her"

Panic! At The Disco – "Middle Of A Breakup"

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy"

Best Art Direction

Boygenius – "The Film"

Blackpink – "Pink Venom"

Doja Cat – "Attention"

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste

Megan Thee Stallion – "Her"

SZA – "Shirt"

Best Editing

Blackpink – "Pink Venom"

Kendrick Lamar – "Rich Spirit"

Miley Cyrus – "River"

Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"

SZA – "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

Show of the Summer

Beyoncé

Blackpink

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Karol G

Taylor Swift

Group of the Year

Blackpink

Fifty Fifty

FLO

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

NewJeans

Seventeen

Tomorrow x Together

Song of the Summer

Beyoncé – "Cuff It"

Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For? (From The Motion Picture Barbie)"

Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"

Doechii featuring Kodak Black – "What It Is (Block Boy)"

Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night (From the Barbie Album)"

Fifty Fifty – "Cupid"

Gunna – "Fukumean"

Jung Kook featuring Latto – "Seven

"Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – "Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album]"

Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"

SZA – "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice – "Karma"

Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers – "Do It Like That"

Luke Combs – "Fast Car"

Troye Sivan – "Rush"

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma – "La Bebe (Remix)"

Album of the Year

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

SZA – SOS

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Video Vanguard

Shakira

Global Icon

Diddy

