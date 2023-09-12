2023 MTV VMAs winners: See the full list
The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards are underway at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., and the stars have aligned to receive their awards. Nicki Minaj is hosting the ceremony, and is also set to perform during the show. Other performers include Anitta, Cardi B, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Future, Karol G, and Metro Boomin.
Additionally, Shakira will be honored with the annual Video Vanguard award and perform during the ceremony, while Diddy will receive the Global Icon award and perform as well.
Taylor Swift led the nominations pool with 11, while SZA had eight, and Blackpink, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, and Olivia Rodrigo each had six.
Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter, Emily Ratajkowski, Jared Leto, French Montana, and Rita Ora are all set to present awards throughout the night.
See the updating list of winners and nominees below.
Video of the Year
Doja Cat – "Attention"
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
Artist of the Year
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"
Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy"
Steve Lacy – "Bad Habit"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
Best New Artist
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
Push Performance of the Year
August 2022: Saucy Santana – "Booty"
September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – "Until I Found You"
October 2022: JVKE – "golden hour"
November 2022: Flo Milli – "Conceited"
December 2022: Reneé Rapp – "Colorado"
January 2023: Sam Ryder – "All The Way Over"
February 2023: Armani White – "Goated"
March 2023: Fletcher – "Becky's So Hot"
WINNER: April 2023: Tomorrow X Together – "Sugar Rush Ride"
May 2023: Ice Spice – "Princess Diana"
June 2023: FLO – "Losing You"
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – "That Part"
Best Collaboration
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – "I'm Good (Blue)"
Post Malone, Doja Cat – "I Like You (A Happier Song)"
Diddy featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – "Gotta Move On"
Karol G, Shakira – "TQG"
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – "Creepin' (Remix)"
Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"
Best Pop
Demi Lovato – "Swine"
Dua Lipa – "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)"
Ed Sheeran – "Eyes Closed"
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"
Pink – "Trustfall"
WINNER: Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
Best Hip-Hop
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – "Gotta Move On"
DJ Khaled featuring Drake & Lil Baby – "Staying Alive"
GloRilla & Cardi B – "Tomorrow 2"
Lil Uzi Vert – "Just Wanna Rock"
Lil Wayne featuring Swizz Beatz & DMX – "Kant Nobody"
Metro Boomin featuring Future – "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)"
Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl"
Best R&B
Alicia Keys featuring Lucky Daye – "Stay"
Chlöe featuring Chris Brown – "How Does It Feel"
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – "Creepin' (Remix)"
SZA – "Shirt"
Toosii – "Favorite Song"
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – "Love In The Way"
Best Alternative
Blink-182 – "Edging"
Boygenius – "The Film"
Fall Out Boy – "Hold Me Like A Grudge"
Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste – "Candy Necklace"
Paramore – "This Is Why"
Thirty Seconds To Mars – "Stuck"
Best Rock
Foo Fighters – "The Teacher"
Linkin Park – "Lost (Original Version)"
Red Hot Chili Peppers – "Tippa My Tongue"
Måneskin – "The Loneliest"
Metallica – "Lux Æterna"
Muse – "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween"
Best Latin
Anitta – "Funk Rave"
Bad Bunny – "Where She Goes"
Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – "Ella Baila Sola"
Bad Bunny – "Un x100to"
Karol G, Shakira – "TQG"
Rosalía – "Despechá"
Shakira – "Acróstico"
Best K-Pop
Aespa – "Girls"
Blackpink – "Pink Venom"
Fifty Fifty – "Cupid"
Seventeen – "Super"
Stray Kids – "S-Class"
Tomorrow X Together – "Sugar Rush Ride"
Best Afrobeats
Ayra Starr – "Rush"
Burna Boy – "It's Plenty"
Davido featuring Musa Keys – "Unavailable"
Fireboy DML & Asake – "Bandana"
Libianca – "People"
Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"
Wizkid featuring Ayra Starr– "2 Sugar"
Video for Good
Alicia Keys – "If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral)"
Bad Bunny – "El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente"
Demi Lovato – "Swine"
WINNER: Dove Cameron – "Breakfast"
Imagine Dragons – "Crushed"
Maluma – "La Reina"
Best Direction
Doja Cat - "Attention"
Drake – "Falling Back"
Kendrick Lamar – "Count Me Out"
Megan Thee Stallion – "Her"
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
Best Cinematography
Adele – "I Drink Wine"
Ed Sheeran – "Eyes Closed"
Janelle Monáe – "Lipstick Lover"
Kendrick Lamar – "Count Me Out"
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
Best Visual Effects
Fall Out Boy – "Love From The Other Side"
Harry Styles – "Music For A Sushi Restaurant"
Melanie Martinez – "Void"
Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl"
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
Best Choreography
Blackpink – "Pink Venom"
Dua Lipa – "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)"
Jonas Brothers – "Waffle House"
Megan Thee Stallion – "Her"
Panic! At The Disco – "Middle Of A Breakup"
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy"
Best Art Direction
Boygenius – "The Film"
Blackpink – "Pink Venom"
Doja Cat – "Attention"
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste
Megan Thee Stallion – "Her"
SZA – "Shirt"
Best Editing
Blackpink – "Pink Venom"
Kendrick Lamar – "Rich Spirit"
Miley Cyrus – "River"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
Show of the Summer
Beyoncé
Blackpink
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Karol G
Taylor Swift
Group of the Year
Blackpink
Fifty Fifty
FLO
Jonas Brothers
Måneskin
NewJeans
Seventeen
Tomorrow x Together
Song of the Summer
Beyoncé – "Cuff It"
Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For? (From The Motion Picture Barbie)"
Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"
Doechii featuring Kodak Black – "What It Is (Block Boy)"
Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night (From the Barbie Album)"
Fifty Fifty – "Cupid"
Gunna – "Fukumean"
Jung Kook featuring Latto – "Seven
"Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – "Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album]"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice – "Karma"
Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers – "Do It Like That"
Luke Combs – "Fast Car"
Troye Sivan – "Rush"
Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma – "La Bebe (Remix)"
Album of the Year
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
SZA – SOS
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Video Vanguard
Shakira
Global Icon
Diddy
