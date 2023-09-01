EW is exclusively revealing the nominees in four digital/social categories for this year's VMAs, including Song of the Summer and Album of the Year.

Renaissance vs. Eras: Beyoncé and Taylor Swift to duke it out over Show of the Summer at MTV VMAs

It's been one hell of a summer for tours with some of the biggest names in music criss-crossing the globe, with both Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour and Taylor Swift's Eras Tour vying for highest grossing tour of the year.

But MTV wants to know which superstar had your favorite tour.

On Sept. 12, the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will see who's put on the Show of the Summer, as well as who had the Album of the Year, Song of the Summer, and Group of the Year, as determined by votes from fans like you. EW is exclusively revealing the nominees for the four digital/social categories below.

Show of the Summer

Voting launches Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. ET on @MTV Instagram Story (1 Round, tap to vote). Voting closes Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. ET.

Beyoncé

BLACKPINK

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Karol G

Taylor Swift

Group of the Year

Voting launches Sept. 4 @ 11 a.m. ET on @MTV Instagram Story (2 Rounds bracket-style face-off, final round tap to vote). Voting closes Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. ET.

BLACKPINK

FIFTY FIFTY

FLO

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW x TOGETHER

Song of the Summer

Presented by M&Ms, voting launches Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. ET on @MTV Instagram Story (3 Rounds bracket-style face-off, final round tap to vote). Voting closes Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. ET.

Beyoncé – "Cuff It"

Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For? (From The Motion Picture Barbie)"

Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"

Doechii ft. Kodak Black – "What It Is (Block Boy)"

Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night (From the Barbie Album)"

FIFTY FIFTY – "Cupid"

Gunna – "fukumean"

Jung Kook ft. Latto – "Seven"

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice– "Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album]"

Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"

SZA – "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice – "Karma"

TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers – "Do It Like That"

Luke Combs – "Fast Car"

Troye Sivan – "Rush"

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma – "La Bebe (Remix)"

Album of the Year

Voting launches Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. ET on @MTV Instagram Story (1 Round, tap to vote). Voting closes Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. ET.

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

SZA – SOS

Taylor Swift – Midnights

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards airs Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey. See the full list of previously revealed nominees.

