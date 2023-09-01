Renaissance vs. Eras: Beyoncé and Taylor Swift to duke it out over Show of the Summer at MTV VMAs
It's been one hell of a summer for tours with some of the biggest names in music criss-crossing the globe, with both Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour and Taylor Swift's Eras Tour vying for highest grossing tour of the year.
But MTV wants to know which superstar had your favorite tour.
On Sept. 12, the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will see who's put on the Show of the Summer, as well as who had the Album of the Year, Song of the Summer, and Group of the Year, as determined by votes from fans like you. EW is exclusively revealing the nominees for the four digital/social categories below.
Show of the Summer
Voting launches Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. ET on @MTV Instagram Story (1 Round, tap to vote). Voting closes Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. ET.
Beyoncé
BLACKPINK
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Karol G
Taylor Swift
Group of the Year
Voting launches Sept. 4 @ 11 a.m. ET on @MTV Instagram Story (2 Rounds bracket-style face-off, final round tap to vote). Voting closes Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. ET.
BLACKPINK
FIFTY FIFTY
FLO
Jonas Brothers
Måneskin
NewJeans
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW x TOGETHER
Song of the Summer
Presented by M&Ms, voting launches Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. ET on @MTV Instagram Story (3 Rounds bracket-style face-off, final round tap to vote). Voting closes Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. ET.
Beyoncé – "Cuff It"
Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For? (From The Motion Picture Barbie)"
Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"
Doechii ft. Kodak Black – "What It Is (Block Boy)"
Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night (From the Barbie Album)"
FIFTY FIFTY – "Cupid"
Gunna – "fukumean"
Jung Kook ft. Latto – "Seven"
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice– "Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album]"
Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice – "Karma"
TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers – "Do It Like That"
Luke Combs – "Fast Car"
Troye Sivan – "Rush"
Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma – "La Bebe (Remix)"
Album of the Year
Voting launches Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. ET on @MTV Instagram Story (1 Round, tap to vote). Voting closes Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. ET.
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
SZA – SOS
Taylor Swift – Midnights
The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards airs Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey. See the full list of previously revealed nominees.
