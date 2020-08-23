MTV Video Music Awards

Awards season calendar 2022-2023: See dates for Emmys, Tonys, Oscars, Cannes, and more
See new dates for major awards nominations, ceremonies, and important film festivals set to influence the race as they're announced through the 2023 awards season.
UFC star Conor McGregor responds to Machine Gun Kelly VMAs brawl, doesn't fight 'little vanilla boy rappers'
'I certainly don't fight little vanilla boy rappers.'
A reporter made it clear she wasn't feeling Lil Nas X's VMAs outfit — and he was unfazed
The rapper wore a custom lilac, gem-encrusted Atelier Versace suit.
Normani gives show-stopping 'Wild Side' performance at VMAs, referencing Aaliyah and Janet Jackson
Normani paid homage to Aaliyah and Janet Jackson during her VMAs performance.
Foo Fighters honored with VMAs Global Icon Award, pay tribute to late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts
The band became the first recipients of the MTV award at the U.S. ceremony.