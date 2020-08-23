MTV Video Music Awards

Most Recent

Awards season calendar 2022-2023: See dates for Emmys, Tonys, Oscars, Cannes, and more
See new dates for major awards nominations, ceremonies, and important film festivals set to influence the race as they're announced through the 2023 awards season.
UFC star Conor McGregor responds to Machine Gun Kelly VMAs brawl, doesn't fight 'little vanilla boy rappers'
'I certainly don't fight little vanilla boy rappers.'
A reporter made it clear she wasn't feeling Lil Nas X's VMAs outfit — and he was unfazed
The rapper wore a custom lilac, gem-encrusted Atelier Versace suit.
Normani gives show-stopping 'Wild Side' performance at VMAs, referencing Aaliyah and Janet Jackson
Normani paid homage to Aaliyah and Janet Jackson during her VMAs performance.
Foo Fighters honored with VMAs Global Icon Award, pay tribute to late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts
The band became the first recipients of the MTV award at the U.S. ceremony.
Everything we know about that possible MTV VMAs brawl between Machine Gun Kelly and UFC fighter Conor McGregor
Advertisement

More MTV Video Music Awards

Chloe Bailey stuns MTV VMAs audience with her debut performance of 'Have Mercy'
Lil Nas X steams up the VMAs stage with 'Industry Baby' and 'Montero (Call Me by Your Name)'
Back to Montero State Prison we go.
Justin Bieber returns to MTV VMAs stage for the first time since his emotional 2015 performance
2021 MTV VMAs winners: See the full list
Stars hit the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards
Nicki Minaj says she dropped out from MTV VMAs days before the show
Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS lead 2021 MTV VMA nominations: See the full list

Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X, and Olivia Rodrigo also score major nods alongside Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and the Weeknd.

All MTV Video Music Awards

J Balvin and Roddy Ricch pull out of MTV VMAs performance
The Awardist // August 23, 2020
MTV VMAs will be held outdoors 'with limited or no audience' in attendance
The Awardist // August 07, 2020
Keke Palmer to host the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
The Awardist // August 06, 2020
What to know about the 2020 VMAs: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande to perform, how to watch, and more
The Awardist // August 04, 2020
Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga 'Rain' over 2020 MTV VMA nominations: See the full list
Music // July 30, 2020
The VMAs are still happening live(!) in New York City
The Awardist // June 29, 2020
Exclusive: Alyson Stoner tells all about her 'surreal and special' VMAs reunion with Missy Elliott
TV // September 09, 2019
John Travolta on Taylor Swift VMAs snafu: 'I should have just gone all the way with it'
TV // August 29, 2019
Alyson Stoner almost didn't appear in Missy Elliott's 'Work It' video
Music // August 28, 2019
White House responds after Taylor Swift's Equality Act push in VMAs speech
Music // August 28, 2019
Watch Sophie Turner and Jonathan Van Ness lose their damn minds over Game of Thrones finale
Celebrity // August 27, 2019
Miley Cyrus performs emotional break-up anthem 'Slide Away' at MTV VMAs
The Awardist // August 26, 2019
John Travolta drops an F-bomb while poking fun at his Oscars presenting flub at VMAs
Music // August 26, 2019
Missy Elliott brings out grown-up Alyson Stoner, girl from 'Work It' video, during epic VMAs medley performance
Music // August 26, 2019
Taylor Swift wows during MTV VMAs opener with two-song medley
The Awardist // August 26, 2019
2019 VMAs: See the full list of winners
Music // August 26, 2019
Revisiting that infamous 2009 Taylor Swift and Kanye West VMAs incident 10 years later
Music // August 24, 2019
7 Missy Elliott videos that prove she deserves the VMAs Video Vanguard Award
Music // August 22, 2019
Missy Elliott is dropping her first collection of songs in over a decade
Music // August 22, 2019
Mini The Sopranos reunion coming for the 2019 MTV VMAs
TV // August 22, 2019
Taylor Swift will perform at the 2019 MTV VMAs
Music // August 07, 2019
Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift top 2019 MTV VMA nominations
Music // July 23, 2019
9 things you didn't see on TV during the VMAs
Music // August 21, 2018
Madonna responds to VMAs backlash over Aretha Franklin tribute
Music // August 21, 2018
MTV's shiny VMAs was heavy on glitz, light on soul: EW review
TV // August 21, 2018
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com