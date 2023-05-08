Find out who walked away with a Golden Popcorn award.

The show must go on!

Tonight, the MTV Movie & TV Awards will celebrate the biggest shows and movies of the past year, even without the traditional ceremony in place. Host Drew Barrymore dropped out just days before the show and the event will still go on without a host, making use of pre-recorded segments from the daytime talk show host.

As her iconic character Josie "Grossie" Geller from Never Been Kissed, Barrymore, in a pre-taped segment, opened the show wandering her way through shows and movies like Wednesday, Top Gun: Maverick, Nope, and M3GAN, in search of an elusive kiss before getting some Cocaine Bear action.

Barrymore's sudden cancellation — as well as MTV's cancellation of the red carpet — is due to the Writers Guild of America going on strike this week. "I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike," Barrymore said in a statement. "Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation."

Jennifer Coolidge was slated to receive the Comedic Genius Award at the ceremony, which also had recruited Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Halle Bailey, Stephanie Hsu, Ashley Park, Dominique Fishback, Tiffany Haddish, and Anthony Ramos, among others, as presenters. Ayo Edebiri, Riley Keough, and Sam Claflin were also part of the original lineup.

Pedro Pascal picked up the first award of the night for Best Hero for his role in The Last of Us, who accepted his award via video. Pascal's win was then immediately followed by a premiere clip from the upcoming The Little Mermaid.

From new categories like Best Kick-Ass Cast and Best Reality On-Screen Team to old favorites like Best Kiss and Breakthrough Performance, see the full list of winners below:

Best Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Show

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

Best Performance in a Movie

Austin Butler — Elvis

Florence Pugh — Don't Worry Darling

KeKe Palmer — Nope

Michael B. Jordan — Creed III

WINNER: Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance in a Show

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six

Sadie Sink — Stranger Things

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Best Hero

Diego Luna — Andor

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

WINNER: Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles – Don't Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things

M3GAN – M3GAN

The Bear — Cocaine Bear

Best Kiss (presented by Cheetos®)

Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux – The Last of Us

Harry Styles and David Dawson – My Policeman

Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & the Six

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2

Dylan O'Brien – Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding

KeKe Palmer – Nope

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Breakthrough Performance

Bad Bunny – Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Emma D'Arcy – House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Fight

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5 – Andor

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear

Justin Long – Barbarian

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon – Smile

Best Duo

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke – Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega and Thing – Wednesday

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

Best Kick-Ass Cast

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Best Song

Demi Lovato – "Still Alive" (Scream VI)

Doja Cat – "Vegas" (Elvis)

Lady Gaga – "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic – "I Ain't Worried" (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna – "Lift Me Up" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift – "Carolina" (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

WINNER: The Kardashians

Vanderpump Rules

Best Competition Series

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

Best Host

Drew Barrymore - The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden – Ink Master

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best Reality On-Screen Team (presented by SONIC®)

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, and Pauly D (MVP) - Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker - The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage - RuPaul's Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, and LaLa Kent - Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Music Documentary

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie

Comedic Genius Award

Jennifer Coolidge

