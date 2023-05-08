MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: See the complete list of winners
The show must go on!
Tonight, the MTV Movie & TV Awards will celebrate the biggest shows and movies of the past year, even without the traditional ceremony in place. Host Drew Barrymore dropped out just days before the show and the event will still go on without a host, making use of pre-recorded segments from the daytime talk show host.
As her iconic character Josie "Grossie" Geller from Never Been Kissed, Barrymore, in a pre-taped segment, opened the show wandering her way through shows and movies like Wednesday, Top Gun: Maverick, Nope, and M3GAN, in search of an elusive kiss before getting some Cocaine Bear action.
Barrymore's sudden cancellation — as well as MTV's cancellation of the red carpet — is due to the Writers Guild of America going on strike this week. "I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike," Barrymore said in a statement. "Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation."
Jennifer Coolidge was slated to receive the Comedic Genius Award at the ceremony, which also had recruited Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Halle Bailey, Stephanie Hsu, Ashley Park, Dominique Fishback, Tiffany Haddish, and Anthony Ramos, among others, as presenters. Ayo Edebiri, Riley Keough, and Sam Claflin were also part of the original lineup.
Pedro Pascal picked up the first award of the night for Best Hero for his role in The Last of Us, who accepted his award via video. Pascal's win was then immediately followed by a premiere clip from the upcoming The Little Mermaid.
From new categories like Best Kick-Ass Cast and Best Reality On-Screen Team to old favorites like Best Kiss and Breakthrough Performance, see the full list of winners below:
Best Movie
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Nope
Scream VI
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Show
Stranger Things
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowstone
Yellowjackets
Best Performance in a Movie
Austin Butler — Elvis
Florence Pugh — Don't Worry Darling
KeKe Palmer — Nope
Michael B. Jordan — Creed III
WINNER: Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
Best Performance in a Show
Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six
Sadie Sink — Stranger Things
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
Best Hero
Diego Luna — Andor
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
WINNER: Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
Best Villain
Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Harry Styles – Don't Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things
M3GAN – M3GAN
The Bear — Cocaine Bear
Best Kiss (presented by Cheetos®)
Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux – The Last of Us
Harry Styles and David Dawson – My Policeman
Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks
Riley Keough and Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & the Six
Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building
Best Comedic Performance
Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2
Dylan O'Brien – Not Okay
Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding
KeKe Palmer – Nope
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Breakthrough Performance
Bad Bunny – Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Emma D'Arcy – House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things
Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
Best Fight
Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train
Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things
Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4
Escape from Narkina 5 – Andor
Most Frightened Performance
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear
Justin Long – Barbarian
Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon – Smile
Best Duo
Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke – Do Revenge
Jenna Ortega and Thing – Wednesday
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus
Tom Cruise and Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick
Best Kick-Ass Cast
Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outer Banks
Stranger Things
Teen Wolf: The Movie
Best Song
Demi Lovato – "Still Alive" (Scream VI)
Doja Cat – "Vegas" (Elvis)
Lady Gaga – "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic – "I Ain't Worried" (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna – "Lift Me Up" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Taylor Swift – "Carolina" (Where the Crawdads Sing)
Best Docu-Reality Series
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
WINNER: The Kardashians
Vanderpump Rules
Best Competition Series
All-Star Shore
Big Brother
RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars
The Challenge: USA
The Traitors
Best Host
Drew Barrymore - The Drew Barrymore Show
Joel Madden – Ink Master
Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Best Reality On-Screen Team (presented by SONIC®)
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, and Pauly D (MVP) - Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Tori Deal and Devin Walker - The Challenge: Ride or Dies
RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage - RuPaul's Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, and LaLa Kent - Vanderpump Rules
Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Best Music Documentary
Halftime
Love, Lizzo
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Sheryl
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie
Comedic Genius Award
Jennifer Coolidge
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content: