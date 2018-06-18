Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria top 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations
See the full list of nominees for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED.
Awards season calendar 2022-2023: See dates for Emmys, Tonys, Oscars, Cannes, and more
See new dates for major awards nominations, ceremonies, and important film festivals set to influence the race as they're announced through the 2023 awards season.
Watch RuPaul surprise Drag Race's Symone and Gottmik at MTV Movie & TV Awards, urge fans to support local drag
RuPaul surprised 'Drag Race' winner Symone and Gottmik on stage during their MTV Movie & TV Awards and urged fans to support local drag.
Watch action-packed new peeks from Black Widow, Loki, In the Heights, and more
The MTV Movie & TV Awards also debuted previews from The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and Snake Eyes.
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: See the full list of winners
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: See the full list of winners