MTV Movie & TV Awards

Most Recent

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria top 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations
See the full list of nominees for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED.
Awards season calendar 2022-2023: See dates for Emmys, Tonys, Oscars, Cannes, and more
See new dates for major awards nominations, ceremonies, and important film festivals set to influence the race as they're announced through the 2023 awards season.
Watch RuPaul surprise Drag Race's Symone and Gottmik at MTV Movie & TV Awards, urge fans to support local drag
RuPaul surprised 'Drag Race' winner Symone and Gottmik on stage during their MTV Movie & TV Awards and urged fans to support local drag.
Watch action-packed new peeks from Black Widow, Loki, In the Heights, and more
The MTV Movie & TV Awards also debuted previews from The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and Snake Eyes.
Sacha Baron Cohen fights off Borat, Ali G, and his other characters to accept MTV Comedic Genius Award
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: See the full list of winners
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: See the full list of winners
Advertisement

More MTV Movie & TV Awards

Leslie Jones to host MTV Movie & TV Awards: 'Get ready for some fun, y'all!'
The Saturday Night Live vet will take the stage next month.
WandaVision, Borat 2, and more top 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations
See the full list of nominees.
Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore tease making fourth film together, win Dynamic Duo MTV Movie & TV Award
Watch Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle honor Chadwick Boseman as MTV Awards' Hero of the Ages
Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore reunite for MTV Movie & TV Awards special
MTV Movie & TV Awards to air Greatest of All Time special with Vanessa Hudgens
Dwayne Johnson to receive Generation Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards

All MTV Movie & TV Awards

8 things you didn't see on TV at the MTV Movie & TV Awards
The Awardist // June 18, 2018
Chadwick Boseman gave his MTV Award for Best Hero to Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr.
Movies // June 18, 2018
Tiffany Haddish sends up Black Panther and stages Girls Trip reunion at MTV Movie & TV Awards
TV // June 18, 2018
We predict the MTV Movie and TV Award winners, based on social media
The Awardist // June 12, 2018
Tiffany Haddish is bringing a 'boss bitch vibe' to the MTV Movie & TV Awards
TV // May 25, 2018
Lena Waithe receiving Trailblazer honor at 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards
TV // May 21, 2018
Black Panther, Stranger Things lead MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations
TV // May 03, 2018
MTV Movie & TV Awards host Tiffany Haddish won't serve you another 'boring-ass awards show'
The Awardist // May 01, 2018
Tiffany Haddish to host 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards
The Awardist // February 22, 2018
Millie Bobby Brown mocks her MTV Movie & TV Awards breakdown in adorable video
The Awardist // May 08, 2017
The 13 Reasons Why and Stranger Things casts met. Here are the photos and GIFs.
The Awardist // May 08, 2017
MTV Movie & TV Awards: What you didn't see and hear
The Awardist // May 08, 2017
MTV Movie and TV Awards 2017: The Most Political Moments
The Awardist // May 07, 2017
Emma Watson and Millie Bobby Brown met at MTV Movie & TV Awards, and it was adorable
TV // May 07, 2017
MTV Movie & TV Awards: Stranger Things wins Show of the Year
The Awardist // May 07, 2017
Beauty and the Beast wins Movie of the Year at 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Movies // May 07, 2017
Lonnie Chavis from This Is Us stole the MTV Movie & TV Awards
TV // May 07, 2017
Vin Diesel pays tribute to Paul Walker as Fast & Furious wins MTV Generation Award
The Awardist // May 07, 2017
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017: The Best and Worst Dressed
TV // May 07, 2017
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017: Moonlight wins Best Kiss
Movies // May 07, 2017
Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown cries in emotional MTV Movie & TV Awards speech
The Awardist // May 07, 2017
Jillian Rose Reed channels Jennifer Lopez in revealing ensemble at MTV Movie & TV Awards
The Awardist // May 07, 2017
Channing Tatum and Beyoncé win Trending at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards
The Awardist // May 07, 2017
Beauty and the Beast, Stranger Things lead MTV Movie & TV Awards: Full winners list
The Awardist // May 07, 2017
Teen Wolf final season sneak peek brings new hunters to Beacon Hills
TV // May 07, 2017
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com