Why Zoe Saldaña says she 'wouldn't be upset' if Gamora never appeared in another Marvel film

Zoe Saldaña's greatest Guardians of the Galaxy nemesis wasn't Ronan the Accuser, Ego, or even Thanos: it was green paint.

The actress, who stars as the no-nonsense assassin Gamora in the MCU, said she "wouldn't be upset" if she never had to put on Gamora's signature green body paint for another Marvel film again following the release of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.

"I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup? I wouldn't be upset if it didn't happen again," Saldaña told Variety. "I miss Gamora, but I don't miss 3:30 a.m. calls and five-hour makeup sessions and trips to the dermatologist afterwards."

Still, Saldaña tries not to let the process of becoming Gamora detract from the overall experience of being Gamora, especially given how much the character means to Marvel fans.

"Every time that you know that 8-year-old or that dad and mom or those generational fans that remind me that what I did was special to them, it makes me not be cynical about Marvel. It makes me understand that younger audiences should stop being overlooked," she shared. "They have feelings too and if something impacts them, just because we consider it stupid or immature or cheeky, doesn't mean it's not special."

Theatergoers will see Saldaña transform into Gamora at least once more before her time as the daughter of Thanos is done. Her character will star in the third and final Guardians of the Galaxy installment, which will be released in May 2023.

While talking to EW last month, Saldaña said returning to shoot Vol. 3 didn't exactly give her any warm, fuzzy feelings at first.

"[Filming] started bitter in the beginning cause obviously you're anticipating the end, but I'm just so happy that once again I got to work with great people," she explained. "I had an evolution that I witnessed of myself, but also my director and my cast. I just felt very blessed and grateful. It was a very sweet departure, I have to say."

