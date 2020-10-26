Zoe Lister-Jones talks the pressure (and power) of rebooting The Craft

The result is a film about a young woman named Lily (Cailee Spaeny) who moves to a new town and finds herself falling into a different kind of friend group — one that is prone to taking trips to the woods to practice new spells. Much like the original film, the foundation of the story is about friendship and female empowerment. As Lister-Jones puts it, this is a film "about women upholding and uplifting each other." It's a high school experience that mirrors her own. "I had a really tight-knit group of women that were really like my lifeline at a very difficult time," she says. "I feel like it's all too rare that you see those relationships portrayed, so I wanted to make sure that was a priority."