Zoë Kravitz on feeling empowered on The Batman set to 'make bold choices'

While working with director Matt Reeves, the Catwoman actress says she felt trusted 'to follow whatever you’re feeling in that moment.'

She is Catwoman, hear her roar.

Zoë Kravitz talks all things playing Selena Kyle (a.k.a. Catwoman) and working with inspiring directors in the latest installment of Bold School, EW's video series celebrating female power players. She spoke with EW during her digital cover shoot with costar Robert Pattinson in advance of the March 4 premiere of The Batman.

"I've always loved the character of Selena Kyle," Kravitz says. "Especially as someone who didn't grow up reading a lot of comic books, I think she's really special because she kind of transcends that world."

The 33-year-old actress is no stranger to playing badass women. In fact, she isn't even a stranger to Catwoman, having voiced the character in 2017's The Lego Batman Movie.

"She's such a complex character," Kravitz says. "She breaks a lot of rules. It's the gray area; people don't know if she's good or bad, and I think that's a really important space for women to be able to occupy."

Despite the physical demand of filming in cold, rainy climates, in restrictive costumes, and doing so amid COVID, Kravitz was motivated by director Matt Reeves' vision.

"Watching Matt put everything he had into this movie, all I wanted to do was show up and help him accomplish what he set out to make," Kravitz says.

Off set, Kravitz says she turns to her Big Little Lies family for support "in our personal lives and professionally." While on set, that support comes from the freedom granted by direction.

"I've felt [empowered] multiple times in my career, and it usually comes with working with a director who trusts and believes in what I'm trying to do," she says. "That's a really special space when you're able to feel that the person in charge really trusts you to follow whatever you're feeling in that moment."

"[Reeves] would always ask what we thought, and he didn't have to do that," Kravitz says. "I do think that's always going to yield the best result. Even if you don't agree, it's important to know what someone is thinking so you can adjust and guide your actors that way."

Watch the Bold School video above to hear about Kravitz's excitement for the film's release, how her musical background influences her performances, and more.

