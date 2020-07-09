Zendaya and John David Washington secretly completed a movie with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson

Zendaya has completed shooting a secret new film titled Malcolm & Marie, the actress and producer confirmed on Wednesday.

Deadline was the first to report the existence of the film, shot completely during the COVID-19 shutdown.

After production on the second season of the HBO series Euphoria was forced to shut down on March 16, the actress phoned the show's creator Sam Levinson to ask if he would be able to write and direct a movie during quarantine. The filmmaker had a draft of Malcolm & Marie ready six days later.

After picturing John David Washington as Malcolm during the writing process, Levinson was able to get the Tenet star for the role of Malcolm.

The film is said to have similarities to Marriage Story, and will tackle some of the social themes relevant to what the world is experiencing right now.

The entire film was shot from June 17 to July 2 at an environmentally conscious, state of the art house in Carmel, California.

The project has a number of producers including Kevin Turin and the director's production partner and wife Ashley Levinson. Both producers worked closely with doctors, lawyers, WGA, DGA, and SAG to meet all the requirements that would be necessary for the film to legally go into production.

Some of the precautions the film took were temperature checks at the beginning and end of each day, separate dwellings each with their own HVAC, rehearsals in a parking lot, and more.

The production was self-financed, so there are no announcements about a release date or distributor just yet, but Malcolm & Marie has completed shooting.

While Zendaya and Levinson were able to complete this film during quarantine, there are still no updates on when their other collaboration Euphoria plans to resume production.