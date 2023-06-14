“I don’t think it’s going to be what they expect."

Zazie Beetz says 'people will be surprised' by the musical elements of Joker: Folie à Deux

Don't expect your typical box step in this musical.

Zazie Beetz, who is set to reprise the role of Sophie Dumond in Joker: Folie à Deux, thinks audiences are in for a few unexpected high and low notes.

"I think people will be surprised," Beetz told Variety in a new interview. "I don't think it's going to be what they expect, around it being musical."

The Todd Phillips-directed musical is a sequel to the 2019 film and will follow the Joker and Harley as they forge a complicated romance in Arkham Asylum. Beyond continuing the tale of Phoenix's Arthur Fleck, the plot remains a mystery, as does the context of the musical elements. According to Beetz, that's all part of the fun.

"We all sort of express musically and dancing in our lives day-to-day," Beetz said. "I think it's going to work really well."

With the Clown Prince of Crime and Harley Quinn at the helm, Joker: Folie à Deux is likely to be a deranged musical fantasia. The subtitle references a "shared psychosis" that many speculate will exist between Harley and the Joker.

Earlier this year the film's Oscar-winning composer, Hildur Guðnadóttir told Variety that she thinks the musical route makes complete sense for the story.

"It's an interesting decision," Guðnadóttir said. "It's both logical and also very surprising for me as well as the audience. So far, it's just been a really beautiful conversation, and I'm really excited to see how it unfolds."

After its release in 2019, the first Joker film grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office and earned 11 Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture.

Joker: Folie à deux hits theaters Oct. 24, 2024.

