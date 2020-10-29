Watch the most excellent trailer for Alex Winter's rock doc Zappa

The film looks at the life and career of music icon Frank Zappa.

No offense to Bill & Ted, but we're guessing Frank Zappa wasn't a huge Wyld Stallyns fan. Then again, who knows? The late rock icon certainly danced to his own idiosyncratic tune in so many ways. Regardless, the latest film from Bill & Ted franchise star-turned-documentarian Alex Winter is Zappa, which details the life and career of the mustachioed musician, who died from cancer in 1993.

"Frank Zappa was not only a creative genius, but also a great and eloquent thinker who articulated the madness of his times with extraordinary clarity and wit," says Winter in his director's statement. "A legitimate maverick who lived and worked amongst other extraordinary people in historic times. Ultimately, Zappa is not a retro trip into the past, but a thoroughly modern exploration of a man whose worldview, art and politics were far ahead of their time, and profoundly relevant in our challenging times."

Winter's film features interviews with the rock star's widow Gail Zappa and several of his musical collaborators including Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai, Pamela Des Barres, Bunk Gardner, David Harrington, Scott Thunes, Ruth Underwood, Ray White.

Zappa will screen as a one-night-only theatrical event Nov. 23 followed by a full release Nov. 27.

Watch the documentary's new trailer above.

