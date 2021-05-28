Zack Snyder reveals who would have been Batman if Ben Affleck said no

Zack Snyder had another actor in mind for the role of Batman in case Ben Affleck passed on playing the Caped Crusader.

While speaking with MTV's Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the director was asked about who was in the mix as backup if Snyder hadn't got the green light from Affleck.

Snyder revealed that he considered Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts, who starred in 2015's Far From the Madding Crowd opposite Carey Mulligan and 2012's Rust and Bone opposite Marion Cotillard.

Matthias Schoenaerts Matthias Schoenaerts in 2012 | Credit: Valerie Macon/Getty Images

"I was talking to him a lot about it," the Army of the Dead helmer told Horowitz of speaking to Schoenaerts.

Horowitz asked if the actor, whose credits also include The Old Guard and The Danish Girl, ever got into a Batsuit.

"He never got in the suit," Snyder said, "but I did do a bunch of mockups of him, because Ben was on the fence, you know. And I don't blame him. Everyone should be on the fence when you're asked, 'Do you want to play Batman?"

Affleck was most recently featured in the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in Snyder's cut of Justice League. Robert Pattinson will play a new incarnation of the Dark Knight in the upcoming film The Batman.