Zack Snyder's Justice League releases first trailer of mysterious cut

Justice League type Movie genre Action

Comic/Graphic Novel

Zack Snyder released the above teaser trailer for his mysterious cut of Justice League on Saturday.

The director dropped the video containing nearly 3 minutes of surprisingly varied new footage during a virtual DC FanDome panel, which also includes panels for titles like Aquaman, The Suicide Squad, Black Adam, The Flash, and The Batman. The trailer is set to a version of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," a song Snyder also used in his 2009 adaptation of Watchmen.

In addition, Synder told fans his version will flesh out Cyborg’s storyline in particular, and also add more to The Flash’s “emotional arc.” He also teased his version will show The Flash doing something involving quantum time and space we have not seen before.

The re-edit of the notorious 2017 superhero film is coming to HBO Max in 2021, promising Snyder's original vision of the film before he was replaced on the project by The Avengers director Joss Whedon. Snyder said during the panel that it will be released in four one-hour installments.

Snyder has been teasing the new footage for weeks, previously releasing a clip showing Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) uncovering a mural of the villain Darkseid and showing a clip of Superman's (Henry Cavill) black suit.

Some of the early differences between the theatrical release and the Snyder Cut that fans have noticed so far include the Heroes Park battle — where the superheroes faced off against each other —took place during the day in the Whedon version, but is at night in the new edit (as well as in the original trailer). The battle also seems to be more drawn out and features other character perspectives (such as a nearby police officer). The film's big bad, Steppenwolf, also looks more monstrous in an image shared by Snyder than in the theatrical edit. Darkseid wasn't in the theatrical cut at all, as he was being set up as the villain for the aborted Justice League 2. Superman's post-resurrection black suit — a.k.a. the Recovery Suit, as it allows him to absorb more of the sun's energy during his transition back to full strength — should also make an appearance.

Related content: