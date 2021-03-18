Meet Your Maker: Zack Snyder on Star Wars, Excalibur, and more of his pop culture influences
More than three years after Justice League first hit theaters, Zack Snyder's long-awaited cut of the film is officially upon us. In honor of Zack Snyder's Justice League's release (now streaming on HBO Max), the blockbuster director, 55, told EW about his biggest pop culture influences.
Joseph Campbell
The literature professor’s work in deconstructing storytelling inspired a generation of filmmakers: “A teacher, a prophet, and a genius who decoded archetypes across the centuries. You can find your own stories in the stories he decodes, and he reconnects you with the universe.”
Star Wars
Snyder watched George Lucas’ 1977 hit A New Hope 13 times in the theater. “It was a look into an impossible dreamscape and the movie that made me buy a movie camera and make movies with my friends in middle school. I was obsessed and it changed the course of my life.”
Richard Bach
Specifically, the author’s 1977 novel Illusions: The Adventures of a Reluctant Messiah, the follow-up to Jonathan Livingston Seagull. “I read this book over and over. If you want to talk about anything being possible, read [it].”
Excalibur
John Boorman’s 1981 medieval fantasy film may not be a critical favorite, but it serves as a clear inspiration to a director known for masterfully told genre stories that often have an R rating.
“He’s a genius rebel filmmaker who basically made the movie for no money in his backyard in Ireland. But it’s what you dream of when you think of knights and quests and chivalry. It’s an incredibly poignant film about what it’s like to be human and flawed and want to be more.”
Helmut Newton
The German photographer was famous for his bold and erotic black and white celebrity shots, from Elizabeth Taylor to Angelina Jolie.
“Next to Annie Leibovitz, he’s one of the great celebrity photographers with what he was able to get people to reveal. He surfed popular culture and purely provoked. He couldn’t exist today.”
Heavy Metal magazine
The sci-fi and fantasy mag was famous for its explicit content and stunningly creative visuals. “My mother bought me a subscription with out realizing it was an adult magazine. While my friends were reading Batman and Wonder Woman comics, this pushed my imagination toward original, passion ate storytelling. It’s also just rad.”
A version of this story appears in the April issue of Entertainment Weekly, on newsstands Friday and available here. Don't forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.
Related content:
Comments