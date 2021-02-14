Zack Snyder's Justice League revealed its official full trailer Sunday, with glimpses of new footage that includes the return of Jared Leto 's Joker.

"We live in a society where honor is a distant memory ... isn't that right, Batman?" says Leto's Joker in the trailer-capping shot.

The roughly four-hour epic is a re-edited version of the 2017 Justice League film, which was begun by Snyder and completed by director Joss Whedon. The new R-rated version includes additional special effects sequences and footage of actors such as Ben Affleck (Batman), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) as they unite to save the planet from Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds), DeSaad (Peter Guinness) and Darkseid (Ray Porter).