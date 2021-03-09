Zack Snyder's Justice League accidentally debuts early for some HBO Max users
A glitch on Monday allowed some users to access the highly-anticipated comic book film 10 days early.
No, iconic cartoon characters Tom and Jerry aren't part of Zack Snyder's Justice League. But on Monday, some HBO Max users got a surprise when they hit play on the new Tom & Jerry movie and the highly-anticipated "Snyder Cut" accidentally played instead — a full 10 days early.
Snyder's upcoming four-hour epic — the director's re-edited (and somewhat reshot) version of the beleaguered 2017 DC Comics superhero film — isn't due on the streaming service until March 18. But due to a mixup, some subscribers were able to watch as much as one hour of the comic book flick on accident while trying to play Tim Story's new Tom & Jerry movie.
"Zack Snyder's Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max, and the error was addressed within minutes," reps for HBO Max said in a statement to EW.
The mixup was first flagged by Twitter user Doug Bass who shared a screen shot of the issue before it was fixed.
"The CGI finally rivals that of Marvel and you're gonna love it. That's all im saying. No spoilers. Get excited," Bass says.
For everyone else, Zack Snyder's Justice League officially premieres Thursday, March 18 on HBO Max.
