Zack Snyder on possible DCEU return and why Army of the Dead was his ‘most joyful cinematic experience’

Director Zack Snyder is not ruling out a return to the DC Extended Universe, the superhero cinematic universe for which he directed 2013's Man of Steel, 2016's Batman v Superman, and the just-released version of Justice League. "Who knows what the future holds?" the filmmaker tells EW.

A few years back, when Snyder's departure from Justice League led to Joss Whedon reshooting most of the movie, the likelihood of Snyder ever returning to the DC fold seemed slim. But after Whedon's theatrically-released version of the film was poorly received by fans and critics alike, Warner Bros. paid for Snyder to complete his own four-hour version of the movie. With the just-released "Snyder Cut" receiving a warmer reception than Whedon's effort, does the 300 and Watchmen director think it possible that he might one day helm another DC project?

"I always go, what is more likely?" says Snyder. "That Warner Bros. would ask me to make a sequel to Justice League? Or that they would resurrect a three-year-old movie, spend millions of dollars to restore it to my original [vision], and then release it? I think that the sequel would have been a more likely scenario than what's just happened. So, I guess in the face of that I say, 'Who knows what the future holds?'"

For now, Snyder is looking forward to the release of his new movie, the zombie-heist film Army of the Dead, which premieres on Netflix May 21.

"Army is all done," he says. "I'm super proud and happy. I think it came out amazing. I can't wait for fans to get a chance to see it. The new trailer is coming soon, I think in the middle of April. I've had a great experience with Netflix and the cast and crew. Shooting of the film was probably my most joyful cinematic experience as far as production goes."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now available to watch on HBO Max.