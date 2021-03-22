Leslie Jones live-tweets 'long as f---' Snyder Cut of Justice League — and it's hilarious

Comedienne and live-tweeter extraordinaire Leslie Jones has documented her experience watching the four-hour "Snyder Cut" of Justice League, and her main takeaway seems to be everyone needs therapy. A valid criticism.

The former Saturday Night Live star has live-tweeted such pop culture staples as Avengers: Infinity War, Game of Thrones, and The Shape of Water in the past, and on Sunday, she set Zack Snyder's Justice League as her next endeavor.

Warning: Strong language.

Jones shared her thoughts via a running digi-diary on everything from the Mother Boxes ("What's up with these boxes?!") to that woman on Aquaman's island who smelled his sweater ("That sweater smells like fish, girl!") to Wonder Woman thwarting a bank robbery ("F--- yeah! Take a cross kick to the nuts!") to Aquaman's skinny jeans ("What kind of jeans is those that can do good underwater like that?!") to Superman's return ("He's so fine, though!").

Here are Jones' thoughts on Superman and Lois Lane's sex life.

"It always comes down to somebody trying to make they daddy happy. Go to therapy! Just go to therapy," she screamed at villain Steppenwolf. "Don't come down here and try to destroy the earth."

Jones' other big takeaway was that the movie is a "#longassmovie," utilizing the hashtag to chronicle her cinema experience. But ultimately she liked it.

"I f---in' like it. I like the movie," she said in one of many video reactions. "I don't know who didn't like, but I like it."

When Monday morning rolled around, Jones issued her final thought: "Damn that was long as f---!! Good Morning!! #longassmovie"

Head to Jones' Twitter account to see more of her play-by-play reactions.