Zack Snyder expanding Army of the Dead with film prequel and anime series

Dave Bautista will reprise his role for the anime, while Matthias Schweighöfer will direct and star in the prequel movie.

Introducing the Army of the Dead cinematic universe.

Director Zack Snyder, who's currently working on his "Snyder Cut" of Justice League for HBO Max, is now spawning a film prequel and anime series for Netflix to expand the world establish in his upcoming zombie heist flick.

Army of the Dead, featuring an international cast that includes Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista, follows a group of mercenaries as they venture into zombie-infested Las Vegas to pull off the greatest heist ever. Matthias Schweighöfer plays a character named Ludwig Dieter, who will be the focus of the prequel movie. Schweighöfer will also direct and star in that film, which Snyder will help produce with wife Deborah.

The anime series will be titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas and feature an origin story for Bautista's Scott and his rescue crew as they confront the mysterious source of the zombie outbreak during the initial fall of Las Vegas. Bautista and fellow Army of the Dead actors Ana de la Reguera, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick, and Ella Purnell will reprise their roles.

Jay Oliva of Batman: The Dark Knight Returns will showrun the anime series and direct two episodes. Snyder will also direct two episodes, as well as join the executive producers team with Deborah.

Shay Hatten, one of the writers who developed the screenplay for Army of the Dead, will pen both new projects.

"I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to partner with Netflix again as we expand the Army of the Dead universe with both an international prequel, as well as exploring the visually dynamic world of animation," Snyder said in a statement. "It’s been a great collaboration and we are thrilled that Netflix sees this as big of an IP as we do."

